Scottish Golf president David Fleming hopes game isn’t shutdown in Scotland after Wales announcement

Scottish Golf president David Fleming will be downhearted if the game north of the border follows Wales into a second lockdown.

Wales Golf have instructed their associated clubs they must close from 6pm on Friday in line with their First Minister’s two-week circuit-breaker announcement.

David, who is also captain at Portlethen, said: “It will be extremely disappointing if we find ourselves in the same situation as Wales.

“No one wants clubs and courses to be shut again, but Scottish Golf is still working closely with the Scottish Government and we are ready to act on their instructions.

“Hopefully, we won’t have to go down that road, but at least the golf season is almost over if we do.

“We don’t know what lies ahead, but if families are to enjoy Christmas we might have to suffer a similar short sharp break – like the fortnight in Wales.

“After all we have already gone through, it would not be the end of the world if it means helping to get the virus under control again.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Golf has lined up some great winter warmers at the country’s top courses.

The offers include four-balls at Muirfield and Royal Troon for £300, while Prestwick is priced at £280.

Just complete the online ballot at scottishgolf.org by 5pm on Friday then sit back and wait for Lady Luck to smile.

Tee-times are available at Muirfield on Tuesdays and Thursdays from November through to March.

© Getty Images

Royal Troon will also be available on the first Tuesday of each month.

Prestwick are offering four-balls by ballot on Mondays from November until March.

Entries are limited to one application per course, although multiple dates are available.

There are also discounted green fees available by ballot at Castle Stuart from November 4-12.

Successful ballot winners will receive the good news by Tuesday along with an online form to complete the payment.

All the proceeds will go towards Scottish Junior golf development.