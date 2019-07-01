Scott on crest of a wave as he gets ready for championships

Scottish swimming superstar Duncan Scott wants to take another huge stroke forward at this month’s World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Scott, 22, is the British record holder in the 100m freestyle and British champion over the distance, as well as the 200 free and the 200 individual medley.

He won two freestyle relay silvers at the Rio Olympics in 2016, as well as three relay medals (two golds and one silver) at the worlds in 2015 and 2017.

After competing over the weekend at the Scottish Open Championships in Aberdeen, Scott – who also won a record six medals in the pool at last year’s Gold Coast Commonwealth Games – wants to maintain his momentum by pushing for an individual world medal. Especially with the Tokyo Olympics looming next year.

He said: “I think just moving it on again (is the aim for Gwangju).

“I’ve been quite fortunate in the last couple of years that’s it’s been a step forward each time.

“If I can keep that momentum going into next year it would be really good.

“The next logical step would be pushing towards individual medals on the world stage, but swimming and sport isn’t quite like that or as easy.

“There’ll be lots of challenges in the way – way more people to compete against than last year and tougher fields in some events as well.

“Being part of the British team, everyone will be looking towards medals. That’s just the quality we’ve got now.

“You can look at most events we’ve got people swimming in and they’re challenging.

“It’s good to be a part of that.”

On whether his training has gone to plan ahead of leaving for the worlds this weekend, Scott added: “I’d like to think so. We’re four-ish weeks out, so if I wasn’t saying that we’d have a couple of problems.

“I leave on Saturday, so it’s just getting things prepared, the last couple of bits and bobs, recovery this week and then into taper.”

At Aberdeen Sports Village Aquatics Centre, Scott was impressive as he helped his University of Stirling team to 4x200m freestyle relay gold.

He revealed he attended the meet to try and hone his race skills so they become unconscious when the full-speed racing gets under way in a few weeks.

Scott said: “I don’t care how I swim in season, it’s more about how the race pans out with skills or different things I’m trying to do in the water.

“It’s just executing different things I want to do in the water coming into worlds.

“It’s a good last opportunity to get things chiselled down to what I’d like them to be at.”

In the final session of the Scottish Championships at Aberdeen Sports Village last night the Granite City’s Toni Shaw set a Scottish S9 record of 1:03.83 in the women’s 100m freestyle.

Inverurie’s Hannah Miley picked up bronze in the 50m breastroke while Aberdeen’s Rachel Masson helped Edinburgh University finish as the top club at the event.

Masson took silver in the 100m freestyle final behind team Lucy Hope and was part of the team which won the 4×100 medley relay.