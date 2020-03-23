Scotland cricket captain Coetzer has ‘no doubt’ putting sport on hold is right call

Kyle Coetzer is in no doubt that cricket had to be postponed during the coronavirus pandemic.

And the Scotland captain has backed the Saltires to get back to form whenever things resume.

The Scots were supposed to play eight matches in April in the first qualifying competition for the 2023 World Cup in India, the Cricket World Cup League Two.

Four were in America against the USA and UAE with the other four against Namibia and Nepal in Namibia.

They have all been postponed and the national side have stopped training in the meantime.

Coetzer says the decisions that have been taken are best for everyone.

The Aberdonian said: “A couple of weeks ago we were training at the Oriam in Edinburgh and I spoke to (head coach) Shane Burger and said we should raise the subject.

“It looked then that things would get more serious so we pulled the guys together to frame a few things and make sure everyone was aware.

“We wanted to be prepared for what has happened and we gave the players as much information as we could.

“There’s been so much said and written it’s difficult to wade through it all.

“But we wanted to ensure the guys were aware of what could happen and to let them know the decisions made within Cricket Scotland will be the best for everyone.

“Plenty of guys asked questions and it was good to discuss it.

“There’s absolutely no doubt games needed to be postponed.

“You see it happening with every sport and every event really and we all have to do our bit to help protect and look after each other.

“We don’t want to be causing harm by playing because although it might not cause us as players harm it could harm other people indirectly.

“People need to understand that and our group certainly does.”

Scotland’s last action was in December when they won only one game out of four against the UAE and USA in the UAE.

Since then Coetzer believes the players have set higher standards in training and he reckons they’ll return to action strongly whenever sport resumes.

The 35-year-old added: “We also gave everyone a huge pat on the back for their effort over the past couple of months.

“Our work ethic, desire and direction to improve from the last matches in the UAE has been second to none.

“We’ve seen that commitment from the guys over a prolonged period and we felt we were in a good place for the games in April.

“I’ve no doubt when they come round again we’ll be in a good place.”