Scotland’s cricketers ready for World Cup – at any time

Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer insists they’ll be ready for their shot at T20 World Cup glory – whenever the tournament takes place.

Cricket’s 20-over World Cup is to take place in Australia in October and November.

However, the coronavirus crisis means it’s increasingly likely the tournament will need to be rescheduled.

Saltires captain Coetzer and his team-mates are due to face Bangladesh, Namibia and the Netherlands in the first group stage.

Even if the World Cup is delayed, Coetzer says having the opportunity to show their skills on the big stage is a great motivation for all the Scotland players who are only able to do individual fitness work.

The Aberdonian said: “The silver lining for us is that whether it’s this year or next year we know we have qualified for the World Cup and we will be going out to play in it at some point.

“So in the minds of the players doing fitness at home right now they do still have it in their minds that there is a World Cup coming up and they want to be ready for it.

“It’s not a desperate rush to get ready because we don’t know what the landscape looks like and when it will actually take place, but it is something that helps spur us on.

“With everything that’s going on with coronavirus, each country is having their own challenges, albeit they are fairly similar. We don’t know what the travel restrictions will be. The UK has been one of the worst hit countries so will we be allowed to travel? We don’t know.

“We imagine the World Cup will get pushed back a bit, but we’re all hoping this pandemic might disappear as quickly as it arrived and we’ll be off to Australia, but I highly doubt it.”

Coetzer believes Scotland can continue to improve when cricket eventually resumes.

However, he has warned more hard work will be required from the playing group and says as players they can’t expect to instantly return to the levels they were at prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 36-year-old former Stoneywood-Dyce batsman added: “Yes we believe Scottish cricket can continue to move forward after coronavirus, but we can’t just expect it to happen.

“We have a really good squad with some very good players coming through into the squad and we have to get it right.

“We can’t just expect to turn up once this is over and play in the way we think we should do.

“There’s got to be hard work put in, but it’s got to be organised hard work, not just ‘right run as fast as you can for an hour’.

“That’s training hard but training hard with no purpose really.

“Every other nation will be thinking the same thing and wanting to play well after what has been going on.”