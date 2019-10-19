Scotland exit World Mixed Curling Championships in Aberdeen after thriller

Scotland exited the World Mixed Curling Championships last night, losing to Germany 9-7 at Curl Aberdeen.

The quarter-final defeat was the first time Luke Carson’s rink had been beaten at the tournament.

In a high-scoring, back and forth game where each end had many stones in play, Scotland – also featuring Kirstin Bousie, Katie McMillan and Mark Taylor – took a 5-4 lead into the fourth end break.

Germany opened the second half of the game with a score of two points in the fifth end, before forcing a steal of one point in the sixth end.

Scotland skip Carson played a precise draw to the button with his final stone in the seventh end, to level the game at 7-7.

Then, in the decisive eighth end, German skip Andy Kapp was left with a hit and stay with his final stone to score two points and progress to the semi-final stage.

Afterwards, Kapp said: “It was a really good game and they played really well. They made some good shots and forced us to always respond.

“It was a lot of fun. They’re a good young team and they’ll have many more games.”

Scotland vice-skip Bousie had earlier praised Curl Aberdeen after a week where they can count themselves unlucky to be leaving empty handed, saying: “It’s a really good facility and the ice this week has been fab.

“It’s good for all of the spectators as well.”

Bousie, 19, also said the week had been among the most competitive of her fledgling career.

Today, Germany were set to battle it out for the medals against semi-final opponents Korea.

Canada were to play Norway in the other semi, with the final taking place later in the day.