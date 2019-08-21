Scotland cricket coach Burger happy after matches at Mannofield, but thinks they can improve

Scotland coach Shane Burger praised his players for beating Papua New Guinea at Mannofield – but believes they can still improve.

The Saltires finished the first round of Cricket World Cup League Two matches with yesterday’s 38-run success in the Granite City.

It means Burger’s men have begun the 2023 World Cup qualification process with three wins out of four.

They are next in action in the tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in December when they face the UAE and USA.

Burger has been pleased with their start and yesterday’s display and said: “I’m happy with the win, we would definitely have taken three wins out of four after the first game against Oman.

“What really pleased me was some of the individual performances such as Richie Berrington who was outstanding leading from the front with bat and in the field.

“Then we adapted to the conditions really well. We worked out quickly we would need to take pace off the ball this week and did it really well with four spinners.

“Hamza Tahir really stepped up as part of the four and will keep getting better.

“When we head to Dubai in December for the next round of games I hope we will continue to get better.

“We’ve learned a lot of lessons this week and I must also credit Papua New Guinea because they are a better team than people give them credit for.”

The Scots were put into bat with Aberdonian Matthew Cross first to go for eight in the ninth over, caught at fine leg off Nosiana Pokana.

No 3 Calum MacLeod has struggled for form and was bowled by Chad Soper for nine six overs later.

Saltires captain Coezter laid a good platform with 62, but was out in the 30th over chopping spinner Assadollah Vala onto the stumps after plundering seven fours and two sixes to leave the Scots 105-3.

George Munsey and Berrington got towards 150 but Munsey was caught spectacularly for a patient 35 by Vala running back at mid-on off pace bowler Norman Vanua. Craig Wallace followed soon after Pokana having him snared at point for 16.

From this point on Berrington masterfully accelerated the innings, blasting six sixes before being run-out in the last over for 81 off 64 balls.

Aberdonian Michael Leask added 12 in a 48-run stand with Berrington and the Scots finished on 242-7 with Tom Sole five and Safyaan Sharif four.

Berrington’s knock was key and he said: “George Munsey and I gritted it out during the middle period and set up a platform for the last 10 overs and thankfully a few shots came off towards the end.

“We knew for the last 15 overs one of George and I could look to have a go at the bowlers.

“It didn’t quite go to plan, but we tried to take it as deep as possible and go hard at the end and thankfully it came off.”

With the ball Scotland made the perfect start as paceman Sharif pinned Papua New Guinea’s premier batsman Tony Ura lbw for a duck in the second over and Sole had Gaudi Toka lbw for 20 in the 13th over.

Lega Siaka and Vala rebuilt. The former made 34 but popped Mark Watt straight to Munsey at mid-off to leave Papua New Guinea 96-3.

After that Kiplin Doriga (2) and Vala (48) fell quickly and with them Papua New Guinea’s hopes.

The lower order players battled valiantly and finished on 204 for nine with Damien Ravu’s 38, including two fours and two sixes, the pick.

Watt was Scotland’s best bowler with two for 43 with Leask, Sole, Tahir, Sharif and MacLeod claiming one wicket apiece.