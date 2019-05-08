Scotland cricket captain Kyle Coetzer says positive summer can boost bid for full ICC membership

Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer insists they need to pick up positive results this summer to move closer to their goal of reaching cricket’s top table.

The Saltires’ international summer consists of only four games, but the skipper knows the importance of them.

Today the Scots face Afghanistan at the Grange in Edinburgh in a One-Day International (ODI) and they meet the same opponents on Friday at the same venue.

A week on Saturday, Sri Lanka are the visitors to the Grange and they meet the Scots again two days later.

The dream Coetzer and his side are pursuing is to become a full member of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

This would allow Scotland to play Test matches, but would also allow the Scots to face the world’s top sides more regularly.

Currently there are 12 full members of the ICC. Ranked 13th in the world, the Scots look like the next side who could achieve that status.

They still have some targets to meet, which include another win against a full member outwith World Cups or World Cup qualifiers.

Scotland have already beaten Zimbabwe and England so the games with Afghanistan and Sri Lanka provide more opportunities.

Aberdeen-raised captain Coezter said: “We’ve done well against full members of the ICC.

“Some of our recent results have been very special to us all.

“In many ways it may surprise people that we achieved what we did. But there has been a lot of hard work and dedication from lots of people over the last couple of years.

“Although the results may not have seemed normal because we hadn’t achieved them before, we felt they were on the cards with how we were developing.

“So the fact we’ve backed that up over the last 18 months to two years has been very special.

“That’s what we’re looking to do again, is continue to back that up and create more memories.

“Any strong results will hopefully create more opportunities for us. There’s a new structure in place by the ICC for competition going forward.

“That has been agreed and it has kind of determined our cricket for the next couple of years. There is the opportunity to bring in a couple of extra internationals per year, but that may depend on who’s available and who we can get to play us.

“It may also come down to who’s playing in England that summer.

“Ultimately, for us results are the priority and we have to maintain our results to ensure we keep progressing.

“I guess that is the nature of any sport if you want to make progress.”

Coetzer believes today’s opponents can be used as inspiration for Scotland.

Afghanistan were granted ICC full-member status two years ago, which capped a remarkable rise, just four years after being made an associate.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board was only formed in 1995 and they played for five years until 2000, despite cricket being banned by the Taliban.

Afghanistan also boast some high-quality players, with 20-year-old spin bowler Rashid Khan ranked No1 in the ICC ODI rankings for all-rounders and No1 in the T20 bowling rankings.

Coetzer added: “Afghanistan are an inspiration for us because if we look at the success they’ve had over a short period of time it’s been remarkable. With the progress they’ve made to full-member status, what they have done will be talked about for years to come.

“They’ve got some great players so it’s good for us to be facing them.

“It’s quite remarkable and we have been around considerably longer than they have and we are starting to bear fruit from our labour.

“We like to see any team develop and progress because we are in that arena where we want to see cricket continue to grow. As far as we’re concerned we’re the next on that list, but we have to keep performing and keep driving ourselves forward.

“We can’t accept that what we’ve done in the last couple of years is good enough.

“The Irish are another great example of that. They’ve performed over a number of years, which led to them getting their full-member status and we need to do the same.”