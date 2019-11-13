McIntyre will ‘maul everyone’ to get WWE title tilt after P&J Live show

Scotland’s world wrestling superstar Drew McIntyre has vowed to fight for a WWE title shot.

One of the biggest names on the WWE roster, Ayr-born McIntyre made an emotional homecoming when facing Ricochet at P&J Live on Sunday.

Despite losing by pin at WWE Live RAW in the Granite City, the 34-year-old Scot aims to secure a major title shot in his second stint with the world’s biggest wrestling organisation.

McIntyre said: “I want to get a title shot.

“I have not had one since I came back to WWE despite pinning Seth Rollins right before Wrestlemania when he beat Brock Lesnar.

“A couple of things took my attention away from a title as I was out for seven weeks. However, that allowed me the chance to re-evaluate and refocus.

“I will just maul everyone who gets in my way until I get that title – until I become the first British and Scottish champion ever in the history of WWE.”

McIntyre was close to a title fight in January but lost in a fatal four-way against John Cena, Baron Corbin and Finn Bálor to determine the No 1 contender for the Universal Championship.

Although McIntyre lost to Ricochet, he had the last laugh by flooring him post-match after tricking him into accepting a “handshake” in his home country.

McIntyre was the opening match at P&J Live, where thousands watched the action. He hopes he can help inspire the next generation of Scottish wrestling talent.

He said: “When I first signed for WWE (in 2007) there was no one from Scotland. Over the years they have signed a few such as Noam Dar and Nikki Cross.

“There are also Scottish wrestlers among the NXT UK talent and a few of them have told me it was because they saw me on WWE TV 13 years ago when I debuted.

“They thought to themselves: if he can do it then maybe I can, too.

“When I first started it had seemed unattainable.”

Based in the United States, McIntyre is a former WWE Intercontinental champ, tag-team champion and NXT champion.

Despite his global fame he has never forgotten his roots and was fundamental in the formation and success of Insane Championship Wrestling in Glasgow.

He said: “I still keep in touch with everyone at Insane, especially the core group of Mark Dallas, Jester and Wolfgang.

“Mark Dallas and I went to our first training session together when we were 14. They are lifelong friends and always will be.

“I am glad to see they are all doing so well.”

In the other matches in Aberdeen Becky Lynch kept her WWE Raw women’s championship title with a submission defeat of Sasha Banks.

Universal Champion Bray Wyatt (aka The Fiend) beat Seth Rollins by pin to retain the title in a Street Fight match under red light. Rey Mysterio defeated Randy Orton with a frogsplash and pin immediately following his trademark 619 move on the ropes.

Braun Strowman, who recently lost to boxer Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia, faced off with AJ Styles.

The United States Championship belt held by Styles was initially on the line. However, following an intervention from the OC to help Styles, the Viking Raiders also got involved to back Strowman.

The match became a non-title tag-team clash with Strowman eventually pinning Styles.

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) retained their WWE Raw women’s tag-team title against Sarah Logan and Nikki Cross. Scotland’s Cross tapped out from a hold by Asuka.

Rusev beat bitter rival Bobby Lashley after Lashley was disqualified for a low blow.

In a triple threat tag-team match Street Profits triumphed over R-Truth and Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin and Drake Maverick. Street Profits’ Montez Ford pinned Maverick.