Lawrie on how he Velde his nerve at Carnoustie 20 years after Open triumph

The story of Paul Lawrie’s Open triumph is well known.

But two decades on from his sensational victory at Carnoustie, Lawrie says people still don’t believe he had no nerves during the play-off against Jean van de Velde and Justin Leonard.

On Thursday it will be 20 years to the day since Lawrie lifted the Claret Jug at the Angus course.

The 50-year-old, who is competing at Royal Portrush this week in the 148th Open, shot a four under-par 67 on the final day at Carnoustie.

That lifted Lawrie from 10 over to six over – and what happened next was incredible.

American Leonard also finished on six over after a round of 72, meaning France’s Van de Velde carried a three-shot lead down the 18th.

With the driver off the tee he found the thick rough before bouncing his second off the grandstand beside the 18th green and off a rock in the Barry Burn.

Van de Velde’s third – again from deep rough – found the Barry Burn and in remarkable scenes he considered trying to play out from the water.

Eventually he took a penalty drop, found a greenside bunker, before sealing a triple bogey, sparking a play-off with Lawrie and Leonard.

The trio would play the final four holes again with two bogeys and two birdies from Lawrie enough to claim the glory as Leonard and Van de Velde were both three over-par for the extra holes.

When presented with a career-defining opportunity it would have been easy to allow nerves to overcome you.

So how did Lawrie feel during the play-off?

Reflecting on his triumph two decades later, he said: “I pretty much remember every shot.

“It was raining, it was pretty cold.

“The play-off didn’t tee off until very late, it might even have been eight o’clock.

“I had been hanging around for a good hour, hour-and-a-half, before the thing got going again.

“We all hit poor shots off 15 (first play-off hole) and were all in the rough.

“But, I mean, it’s not like it is now. It was chaos.

“There were hundreds of people inside the ropes.

“It was ridiculous, how many people were in there.

“You just had to stay calm, stay focused – and stay under your brolly, because it was raining pretty heavily.

“You just get on with your job.

“That’s why you hit balls, it’s what you train for, to get an opportunity like that. You’ve got to take it.

“Plenty of people get these opportunities but, if you’re not prepared, if you’re not ready, you won’t be able to take it.

“That was my big deal. I got lucky by getting the opportunity. But you’ve still got to take it.

“I feel as though I did. I felt brilliant. I felt very calm, very clear.

“The only time I felt a wee bit nervous was that first shot off the 15th tee.

“I felt very shaky then. But it’s the same in every tournament.

“I get nervous on the first tee then, once I walk off the tee, I’m fine.

“I’m totally in the zone, totally OK once I get started.

“The amount of people you say that to and they don’t believe you.

“I always get really nervous on the first tee.

“And obviously there are certain situations where you get a wee bit uncomfortable.

“You are hoping you do the right thing – and sometimes you don’t.

“And you think: ‘Oh, what a balls-up that was.’

“But most of the time, I was feeling all right.”

Looking back at the way things turned out on that famous day, Lawrie believes the time he had between finishing his fourth round and the play-off starting was vital to ensuring he was in the right frame of mind.

He added: “I had an hour where I went to get something to eat, hit a few balls, did some chipping and putting.

“Whereas, for self-inflicted reasons, Jean’s mind was all over the place when he came in.

“He left his hat in the recorder’s hut, had to go and get that.

“All that took a bit of time and he was worried about that…

“I mean, I had a bit of time to get myself calmed down and get myself ready for what could be an unbelievable thing to happen to me.”

To commemorate his victory, Lawrie is holding a pro-am at Carnoustie on Monday July 29 as well as selling an anniversary putter in the shop at the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre.

All the money raised from the pro-am and sales of the putter will go to the Paul Lawrie Foundation and the Beatson Oncology Centre – where his former coach, the late Adam Hunter, was treated during his battle with leukaemia.

Lawrie said: “Sometimes people feel like you’re jamming things down their throats a little bit.

“So I thought a pro-am and a putter, those two things, would be enough for people.

“We’ll use my name and image for the benefit of charities.”