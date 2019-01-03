Aberdeen pool sensation Shaw aiming for World Para Swimming Championships and Tokyo Paralympics

If 2019 matches 2018, Aberdeen swimmer Toni Shaw will be delighted.

Shaw, 15, had a remarkable year, with the most high-profile moment starring as Team Scotland’s youngest athlete – while still only 14 – at the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast in Australia.

She reached the finals of every event she entered at the Commies, and the Albyn School pupil now holds 14 Scottish records in the S9 and 10 para-swimming categories.

Her 2018 was capped on debut at the World Para Swimming European Championships in Dublin, where she won two medals of each colour, including golds in the S9 400m freestyle and 34pt 4x100m medley relay – where the group broke the world record.

There were also accolades at Aberdeen’s Sports Awards and at the sportscotland Scottish Sports Awards, as well as a new role as one of Scottish Swimming’s learn to swim ambassadors.

Looking back on her first major multi-sport event back in April, Shaw said: “Last year I was selected for the Scottish team for the Commonwealth Games.

“I went there and that was my first major competition and that was really cool.

“I definitely did better than I thought I was going to.

“It was my first time swimming in front of such big crowds.

“I’m usually in Sheffield (competing in front of not so many people) so it was a big difference.”

At the Gold Coast Games, Shaw’s best finishes were fifth in the S9 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke. She also competed in the SM10 200m individual medley (sixth) and the SB9 100m breaststroke (seventh).

Shaw added: “After that I went to Dublin for the European Championships.

“I was more prepared (for the crowds in Dublin).

“The Irish supporters were pretty good.

“I was definitely hoping to win a medal, but to win a gold I was quite surprised.

“I came away with six medals in the end. I’ve just got them in my bedroom.”

As Shaw looks ahead to this year, there’s school to think about – she’s in fourth year and recently sat her National 5 prelims.

However, her dream is to keep progressing and gain a place on the Great Britain team for the Tokyo Paralympics in 2020.

She said: “I definitely want to go to Tokyo.

“And the worlds are in Malaysia this year, so I definitely want to go to them as well.

“I’ll just train hard.”