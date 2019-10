Aberdeen-born sailor Luke Patience will compete at a third Olympic Games after being selected for Tokyo 2020.

Patience will compete next year in the 470 class alongside Chris Grube, who he competed with at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

The 33-year-old won a silver medal in the 470 sailing event at the London’s 2012 Olympics and he has also won silver at World Championships in 2009 and 2011 and the 2014 European Championships.

Having been born in the Granite City Patience now lives in Southampton.