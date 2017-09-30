Ryan, 13, selected in latest batch of top alpine achievers

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

North-east ski-ing racer Ryan Pye, 13, has received a boost after being named among the latest batch of Blues Hero for the 2017/18 season.

Insch youngster Ryan said: “I’m proud to be a Blues Hero and to help promote alpine ski-ing.”

A Blues Hero is recognised for his or her achievements in domestic and/or international alpine ski racing.

The Blues Heroes programme was first launched in 2015, by the specialist alpine ski retailer, Blues The Ski Shop.

A total of 19 promising young male and female skiers, drawn from Aberdeenshire, Nethybridge (Speyside), Perth, Glasgow and Edinburgh, have been named in the list.

Ryan, who is an S2 pupil at Inverurie Academy, skied off with the Under-14 British Outdoor Championship Giant-Slalom title in Edinburgh.

He is also hoping that his increasing success on the pistes will soon lead to selection for the GB squad.

In the interim, the Aberdeen Ski Club racer, who was nominated by his club for a Junior Sports Achiever of the Year Award in Aberdeen’s Sports Awards, aims to continue to improve his ski-ing and results in competitions in the UK and abroad.

“The help from Blues The Ski Shop ensures I can source the right equipment needed to be successful this season,” he said.