Grammar’s Russell realistic over Jed-Forest encounter

Aberdeen Grammar will return to action at Rubislaw tomorrow after two weeks on the road.

They face an attractive Premiership game against Jed-Forest, who have not set the heather alight after their high-flying performances in National League 1 last season.

Grammar club captain and winger Doug Russell was, however, quick to point out that despite the Border club ending up second in the division, Grammar were the only side not to lose to them in the two games played over the season.

“We scored 68 points against them in the first game of the season last year,” he said.

“But it would be naive to imagine we could repeat the feat, and they’ll be on a mission.

“We are playing well and have cover in almost every position.

“We bounced back well at Selkirk last Saturday after our sloppy performance away to Glasgow Hawks.

“So we’ll be looking to build on that six-try win, especially as it is against a Border side who seem to bring out the best in us.’’

Hooker Andrew Cook is the only serious injury doubt for head coach Ali O’Connor.

Across the road at Countesswells, Ryan Morrice, the Gordonians head coach, will be preparing his charges for a trip to Newton Mearns.

There they meet fellow strugglers Whitecraigs who, like the Aberdeen outfit, have yet to win a game.

They have, however, had a draw in their three starts on National League 2 business.

Morrice insists there is no panic in the ranks and said: “Once we cut down the error count, we’ll be OK.

“But it’s been a frustrating start to our new campaign after being promoted last season.

“We’ll get there, although we have a number of players missing, and others having injuries being assessed.’’

Among those unavailable to travel are forwards Cammy Hogg and Corey Buchan, two of the key players in the Gordonians pack, while Matt Johnston will have a late fitness test.

The good news for last season’s National League 3 champions is the return of the charismatic Graeme Crawford at full-back.

In a restricted Caledonia programme, Orkney are at home to Hillfoots with the chance to extend their lead at the head of affairs.

In Caley 2 North, Moray host a game with Banff. And in Caley 4 North, 2nd Ellon entertain Inverness Craig Dunain at the Meadows and 2nd Aberdeenshire get their first outing of the season at Woodside where they meet Deeside.