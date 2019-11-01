Fancy dress running event set for Aberdeen park this weekend

A national running event will arrive in Aberdeen this weekend.

MoRunning will take place at Hazlehead Park this Saturday as part of a series of events.

Varying in length, people will be able to participate in a 1.5km, 5km or 10km run.

The event is in aid of the Movember Foundation, to raise funds and awareness for men’s health issues such as various cancers as well as mental health and suicide prevention.

This year, runners will once again be encouraged to don costumes and fancy dress.

David Krangel from MoRunning said: “We’re incredibly excited to be bringing MoRunning to Aberdeen. Participants experience a huge sense of achievement when crossing the finish line.

“They’re all rewarded with our iconic moustache finisher’s medal, and most importantly, it’s in aid of a fantastic charity that does incredible work.”

To take part, visit mo-running.com