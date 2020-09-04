Rugby: SRU suspend national leagues for one season and confirm regionalised structure

The Scottish Rugby Union has suspended the national competitions for the 2020-21 season.

The governing body has authorised a separate series of regionalised competitions designed to support teams returning to the field of play against neighbours, local rivals or smaller clusters of teams.

The move was taken following a series of consultations undertaken by the Scottish Rugby Council with clubs and schools across the country.

The Tennent’s Premiership with National League Division 1, and National League Division 2 with National League Division 3 teams, will be split across 2 competitions culminating in three finals at BT Murrayfield.

The Women’s Tennent’s Premiership and Women’s National League Division 1 teams will participate in a single competition, which will also culminate in two finals at BT Murrayfield.

Men’s and women’s regional division teams will participate in a series of regional or local competitions.

Fixtures will be released following the next Scottish Government update on September 10 and no later than September 16, with Scottish Rugby continuing to work towards a return to competitive rugby on Saturday October 31.

Scottish Rugby President Ian Barr, said: “On behalf of the council I’d like to thank everyone from across the game who shared their views and insight to enable us to have a clear competition structure at every level, reaching the whole country, for rugby to resume when safe to do so.

“I know there has been a lot of hard work undertaken to reach this positive outcome against the backdrop of Covid-19 and while we can’t please everybody, as a council we have listened and applied the principles of fairness and consistency throughout to develop a blended model of competition which we believe provides the right solution to the challenges we face.

“It is our best chance to kick-start Scottish rugby clubs back into action this season and I wish everyone well in the months ahead as we look forward to rugby being played again.”