Rugby: SRU regional chief sees bright future for clubs in north of Scotland

Regional director for North Caledonia Rudi Urbach has committed to serving the area with his team of staff to support a unique rugby culture.

The Scottish Rugby Union team will be led by Urbach, 42, who has had experience of working in the area at Inverurie, where he coached Garioch.

The South African also occupied head coach posts at Hillfoots and Dumfries before his appointment as regional director with the SRU.

Urbach said: “I am delighted to be in the post, especially recognising the rich quality of the rugby culture which exists in the area.

“At a time when Covid-19 is here, it is important that my team helps clubs face up to challenges they face.

“I like to think we are in partnership with them all in their development.

“The process has already started through social media, including a monthly virtual coffee meeting with presidents.”

Urbach, whose team is made up of regional manager Sinclair Patience, regional administrator Ailie Gardener, coaching development officer Kenny Russell and competitions administrator Mark Salter, believes the future is bright for the region.

He added: “The potential of the area is huge. We are there to support and develop their resources, not least the stream of youngsters who participate in the underage game.

“They have some fine role models who represented Scotland at the highest level, including Jason White and Chris Cusiter, who both captained their country.”

The senior game will not get under way until at least January 31, but the energetic, forward-thinking Urbach believes much can be achieved in the meantime, if there is collaboration among clubs, including the four new sides who have come into existence since last season.

“I like to think we are working as one in the interests of a game which has its roots in the community,” he said.

“Serving clubs from Aberdeen to Lerwick is a demanding remit, but so far we have had nothing but good co-operation from all the clubs in North Caledonia.

“I am full of admiration for those who have to make long journeys for regional games.”