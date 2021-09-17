Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sport / Local Sport

Rugby: Orkney face early test of Caledonia championship credentials

By Jack Nixon
17/09/2021, 11:45 am
Orkney head coach Garry Coltherd. Rugby.
Orkney head coach Garry Coltherd.

Orkney face an early test of their title credentials in Kirkwall tomorrow when they meet Dunfermline in Caledonia One.

Dunfermline have made it two wins out of two outings, scoring 52 points in the process, but Orkney head coach Garry Coltherd is confident the islanders would be up for the Fife challenge.

He said: “After such a long lay-off, you are never sure of the strength of the opposition but I am sure Dunfermline will be among the title contenders.

“We have trained well and have a number of experienced players back in the paddock bidding for selection.

“We are also lucky to have two sponsors for each of our home games. The whole island is excited about our first home game.”

Caithness, fierce rivals of the Orcadians, are also relishing a crack at the title and like Orkney both their teams have made winning starts.

The first team are at home to Aberdeen Wanderers, who launched their campaign with a 34-26 win against Blairgowrie last weekend at Groats Road.

“We always fancy ourselves to win at home but will be taking one game at a time. We are in a good place in terms of player availability,” said Ewan Boyd, the Caithness coach.

In the same division Ellon will be keen to improve on their 32-32 draw at home to Grangemouth Stags when they take on Blairgowrie in Perthshire.

In Caledonia North Two, leaders Moray travel to Invergordon where they meet Ross Sutherland in their first away trip of the season but bolstered by two fine wins at home.

“We have players back from injury and work commitments and looking forward to the challenge of a game on the road,” said head coach Cameron Hughes.

Aberdeen Grammar seconds host a game at Rubislaw against Banff, while Highland’s second-string are at home to Aberdeenshire.

In Caledonia North Three, Gordonians seconds entertain Shetland and Kinloss Eagles are at home to Garioch.

The newly-formed Highland thirds have a noon start for their game with Caithness’ seconds at Canal Park in Caledonia North Four.