Rugby: Orkney and Caithness go head to head in crucial Caley 1 fixture

The far north of Scotland’s longest-established rugby derby will take place tomorrow in Kirkwall where Orkney will host nearest neighbours Caithness.

The vital Caley Division 1 game could go a long way to settling the promotion issues in the top Caledonian league.

For visitors Caithness, formed in 1962, away trips usually mean long bus journeys south by coach, involving an overnight stay in some cases, but tomorrow’s trip will be one with a difference.

Head coach Ewan Boyd said: “For starters we’ll be home the same day, although in the early days of the fixture my father’s vintage flew in and out from from Castletown in the “paraffin budgie”.

“Since then we have made the trip in a range of fishing boats and ferries, bringing back memories for many of the players, but once we get there nothing will have changed, and we’ll have another tough contest on our hands.

“It’s a great fixture in which no quarter is asked or given, but once it’s over we’ll experience good old fashioned Orkney hospitality, notwithstanding the result.”

Orkney came into existence in 1966 and, with home advantage, will be favourites to win on their own patch, but have been warned by club president Garry Coltherd not to take anything for granted.

He said: “We are still upset about Glenrothes not travelling last week, and will have a point to make.

“Although we are as yet unbeaten, we can expect Caithness to provide stern opposition They will have ambitions of their own, but at the end of the game we’ll still be the best of neighbours and friends.”

The game kicks off by mutual agreement at 12.30pm.

In the only other game in the division, unbeaten Aberdeen Wanderers travel to Grangemouth, boosted by the words of their director of rugby Russell Arthur, who said: “I am happy with our start and our style of play. They have a good mindset, and we’ll push all the way. It’s a long season, but I have no doubts about their ability to stay the course.”

In Caley 2 North, Banff host 2nd Highland and Aberdeenshire are at home to Ross Sutherland.