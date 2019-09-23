Rugby: O’Connor thrilled with Aberdeen Grammar win

Aberdeen Grammar surged back to form in the Borders running in six tries at Selkirk.

Centre Tom Aplin was the Rubislaw stand-out in the 44-24 win, scoring 19 points, including a fine individual try, while kicking 14 points.

Head coach Ali O’Connor was delighted with the win, particularly at Philiphaugh, which has never been a happy hunting ground for the Aberdeen club.

“We had a great first half in which we were totally dominant,” he said.

“This despite our bus being held up on the Edinburgh bypass on the way down.

“Selkirk came back at us, but at 32-5 up at the break we were never going to lose.”

The other Grammar points came from tries attributed to winger Doug Russell, stand off Sam Knudson (2), centre Nat Coe and flanker Will Alton.

At Countesswells, Gordonians were unable to kick-start their season against leaders Dumfries Saints.

But the home side were unlucky not to have taken at least a losing bonus point out of the encounter, missing out 19-10.

After a pointless first half, the game came to life in the second with the visitors scoring three tries two of which were converted.

Gordonians’ two unconverted tries were scored by flanker Adam Morrison and replacement Cameron Hughes.

A frustrated Ryan Morrice, the Gordonians head coach, said: “We’re just not getting the breaks.

“Despite sitting bottom of the table, I will back us to come good, but we need to cut down on our error count.”

Ellon were convincing 62-0 winners at Blairgowrie, delighting head coach Craig Parslow.

He said: “This was a good all round performance in which we scored 10 tries. James Hamilton was our stand out, but it was a great team effort.”