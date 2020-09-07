Rugby: North-east clubs back SRU plan for regionalised season

Club rugby is likely to return next month after being suspended since March 18 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the sport will take a different format should it get under way on October 31, as proposed by the Scottish Rugby Union.

The SRU has suspended national competitions for the 2020-21 season and have come up with an alternative regional structure for the season, which will culminate in three finals at BT Murrayfield.

The proposal has met with widespread approval by north-east clubs, who are desperate to get back to playing after nearly six months of inactivity.

Aberdeen Grammar, the area’s only premier side, were supportive of the regional proposals, acknowledging all the hard work that had gone into reaching a positive outcome.

Grammar secretary Colin Neilson said: “We are happy to go along with this proposal which will provide some high quality local derbies, including I assume games with old rivals Stirling County, Dundee High and the rapidly emerging talents of Highland.

“The latter will be particularly keen to have a go at us after we beat them in the National League Cup final in 2019. We are training well in the unfamiliar surroundings of Sheddocksley but we are raring to go in this new set-up.”

The winners of this section will progress to play-offs which will culminate in a final at BT Murrayfield.

Highland were also upbeat about the proposal, having survived a Covid-19 scare last week when one of their senior players was tested positive but with no implications for the rest of the squad.

Dave Carson, the National League 1 side’s head coach, said: “We have been back in full training, and can now look forward to some top class games. Hopefully the virus is now under control and we will not suffer any more setbacks. For the sake of the game we need be back playing.”

The draws for the regional set up will be made between September 10 and 16, including the involvement of Gordonians of National League 2 who according to president Jim Sugden can make a big impact in a section, likely to include Caithness and Howe of Fife.

He said: “We know just how hard the SRU has worked to get things up and running. The least we can do is put in a show, which under new head coach Jim Greenwood I reckon we will do. It will certainly be good to get back to playing.”

Ellon, who ply their trade in Caley Division 1, are hopeful the division will be kept intact when the schedule is announced.

Head coach Craig Parslow said: “We just can’t wait to get a runout at the Meadows or wherever.’’