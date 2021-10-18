Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rugby: Highland ‘at their best’ in huge National League 1 win over Melrose; plus Caley League round-up

By Jack Nixon
18/10/2021, 6:00 am
Sean Blair gets Highland's opening try in the home side's 26-20 victory over Melrose.

Highland blew the National League 1 title race wide open – forcing themselves into contention after beating league leaders Melrose 26-20.

It was thoroughly merited win at Canal Park in front of a raucous Inverness crowd.

Head coach Dave Carson was delighted with his charges, who – after another slow start – took control, having survived a difficult opening 15 minutes.

He said: “This was Highland at their best.

“They outmatched a big Border pack, while demonstrating some fine back division play.

“In particular, scrum-half Ross Thomson, who was standing in for the injured Hugo Crush, had a great game, but the win was based on solid forward play, which gave their pack a tough afternoon.

Highland v Melrose Rugby. Canal Park, Inverness.<br />Highland’s scrum-half, Ross Thomson, powers forward.

“Our discipline was good in contrast to their’s, but Melrose are a good team, giving us a heart-stopping last 10 minutes.”

The Borderers took the lead after only two minutes through a penalty, kicked by full-back David Colvine, and then threatened to overwhelm the home side for the next 10 minutes, until, in a rare breakout, the Highland pack surged to the Melrose line.

This enabled lock Sean Blair to touch down for a try converted by full-back Scott Fraser.

Stung into retaliation, the Greenyards side hit back with a second Colvine penalty, but were now playing second fiddle to Highland, who pressed forward, only to throw a wild pass which was intercepted by Melrose winger Aiden Cross, who raced 60 yards to score in the corner.

The difficult conversion was kicked by Colvine, giving his side a 13-10 lead, only for the indiscipline of flanker Ruaridh Lindsay to cost them three points and a yellow card, making it 13 apiece at half time.

Playing with a light wind in the second period, Highland ran the show, easing ahead in the 58th minute when the electric pace of Thomson – not for the first time – outpaced the Borderers defence to score at the posts.

Fraser kicked the extras, following up with another penalty soon to make it 23 – 13, but, as is the way of all good teams, Melrose hit back with a try from nowhere from scrum-half Ethan McVicker. With the reliable Colvine kicking the conversion, it made for a nerve-wracking last few minutes for the home supporters, eased only by a fourth successful penalty from the boot of Fraser, who was making it six out of six attempts.

Thus ended another Canal Road epic, with Highland’s made even more impressive when you remember they were languishing in Caley 2 North only nine years ago. It is a result which takes the home side to within three points of the new leaders Biggar in this most competitive of leagues.

Wanderers and Caithness miss chance in Caley 1

In Caley Division 1, Aberdeen Wanderers and Caithness missed the opportunity to substantially close the six-point gap on leaders Orkney, losing out to Hillfoots and Blairgowrie respectively, but picking losing bonus points for their troubles

Wanderers lost 24-17 at Groats Road, while Caithness were shock 21-17 losers at Blairgowrie.

Ellon were runaway 106-12 winners at home to bottom side Glenrothes.

In the only game played in Caley 2 North, Ross Sutherland eased home at Invergordon, seeing off Mackie FPs 36-28.

In Caley 3 North, Gordonians collected their sixth consecutive try bonus point to lead the division by 20 points.

Despite the long trip to Thurso, Dyce made it five wins out six games to continue to set the pace in Caley 4 North, beating 2nd Caithness 33-14.