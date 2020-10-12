Rugby: Ellon use enforced break to prepare young squad for drive up leagues

Ellon rugby has taken a positive stance to the Scottish Rugby Union’s decision to delay the return of competitive games at all levels until next year.

Craig Parslow, the Ellon coach, viewed the decision to delay the campaign until January 31 at the earliest as a chance to develop his young team, who were due to kick off their season with a game against Highland’s reserves on October 31 in Inverness.

He said: “While it’s sad not getting the season up and running later in the month, we need to see the delay as a chance to develop individual and collective skills.

“In the time we have been back in training, we have seen massive improvements.

“It’s now up to us coaches to build on these skill levels, particularly as we have youngsters who are capable of taking us out of the Caley leagues into the national set up. Ellon has been there before, why not again? We must take advantage of this enforced break, and not regard it as a setback.”

Former Aberdeen Grammar and Ellon player Alex Duncan made a rare, but welcome return to the club he took to six consecutive promotions at the turn of the century.

Parslow added: “Alex has a great track record of coaching, having been in charge at not only the Meadows, but at Rubislaw, where he coached Grammar in the Premiership and, at Woodside, where he was in charge of Aberdeenshire.

“It was good to have a coach of his calibre run his eye over the squad.”