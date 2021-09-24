Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Local Sport

Rugby: Chance for Orkney and Caithness to showcase title credentials

By Jack Nixon
24/09/2021, 6:00 am
Caithness take on Ellon in Caley Division 1 this weekend.
Caley Division 1 leaders Orkney will be expected to make home advantage count when they meet bottom of the table Glenrothes in Kirkwall, while Caithness are likely to be given a tougher test by Ellon at the Meadows.

Wins for the most northerly sides in the division would confirm the high standing in which Orkney and Caithness are held.

Caithness head coach Ewan Boyd said: “We do well to put out two strong sides, but with more youngsters coming into the squad each week, it gives us great options in the first team as the season progresses.”

The race for promotion is not confined to the two favourites.  Unbeaten Aberdeen Wanderers will face their biggest test to date when they host Dunfermline, who will be keen to get back on track after their 29-5 defeat away to Orkney.

Caley 2 North is an equally competitive environment and, while Moray are unbeaten in three starts, head coach Cameron Hughes was in no mood to relax in advance of the visit of Aberdeenshire.

He said: “Shire by all accounts gave 2nd Highland are run for their money up in Inverness last week, only losing out late out in the game.

“This is a good league, we’ll need to keep our wits about us if we are to stay top.”

Elsewhere in the division, Mackie FP’s, who have made a sluggish start to their campaign, have the task of restricting 2nd Highland, but have home advantage, while 2nd Grammar will be anxious to bounce back after the disappointment of losing to Banff at Rubislaw last week. This game will be played at Banchory, where they meet Ross Sutherland.

In Caley 4 North, all the four new teams in the division will be in action. Ellon 2nd host Dyce, Turriff face a long trip to Thurso, where they meet 2nd Caithness, while Taexeli  entertain 3rd Highland in the battle of the newcomers.