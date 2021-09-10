Rugby: Caley round-up – Aberdeen Wanderers to return to action after Covid call-off

Aberdeen Wanderers and Ellon will be the main focus in Caley Division 1 tomorrow in the absence of title favourites Orkney and Caithness who are without games.

Aberdeen Wanderers will be hopeful of having shaken off their Covid scare, which forced them to call off their game with Grangemouth Stags last week.

They will be without their talented second row player Carwyn James, who has joined Premiership side Aberdeen Grammar.

Blairgowrie will be the visitors at Groats Road, fresh from their 24-12 defeat against Orkney last week in Perthshire and sure to provide a challenge to Wanderers.

Ellon host Grangemouth Stags, keen to get their top flight Caley campaign off to the best of starts under their new bank of coaches, which includes former players and head coaches Alex Duncan and Kevin Wyness.

The duo took the Meadows men to six consecutive promotions and two Murrayfield finals in their last stint at the club.

Moray aim to build momentum

In Caley 2 North, Moray will be bidding to make it back-to-back wins when they entertain Banff in Elgin.

Head coach and club development officer Cameron Hughes fully intends to make home advantage count.

He said: “We played well last week when we beat a very good Mackie FPs 20-14 and will be looking to set the pace in the division.

“We want to enjoy our rugby and have in scrum-half Rory Miller one of the best number nines in the Caley game. Calum Archibald is also a key figure in the back division, while Jake Devlin is a powerhouse in the pack.”

Elsewhere in the what is likely to be a very competitive league, Mackie FPs will be fully tested at home by Aberdeen Grammar 2nds, while Aberdeenshire will launch their season with a home game against Ross Sutherland.

Head coach Charlie Catto has already set out his stall for the season, which is to take the Woodside team up to Caley Division 1.

“I aim to do with Shire what I did with Garioch in 2018,” said Catto.

There is a full programme in Caley 3 and 4 North, including a league debut for Turriff at the Meadows where they meet Ellon 2nds.