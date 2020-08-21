Rugby: Amateurs’ season season still in jeopardy as Ellon coach says clubs are at mercy of SRU and Scottish Government

Scottish Rugby Union’s new president Ian Barr has warned amateur clubs that “it cannot be taken for granted that the 2020-21 season will begin on October 31 as has been suggested”.

Ellon head coach Craig Parslow said his club are preparing for whatever the new term throws at them and have their much heralded under-18 team primed for action, but have yet to put the senior team on alert.

He said: “Things have been very complicated since all play was suspended on March 16 due to the spread of Covid-19, but we have not been idle over the past five months.

“We were enjoying a good season, although we were not going to overhaul Orkney who were runaway leaders at the time play was halted in Caley League 1.

“We are hopeful of hitting the ground running when we get the green light.”

The club’s coaching team has been strengthened with the recruitment of former players Jony Barrett and Sean Aitken, both former powerhouses in the halcyon days of the 1990s and early 2000s at the Meadows.

However, despite their ambition, the waters are muddied at the moment due to the majority of Aberdeen coaches living in the city and being restricted to the five-mile limit which does not allow them to travel to Ellon, due to the local lockdown in the Granite City.

Parslow said: “We’ll be having a virtual meeting at the end of the week when we will put a strategy in place, but ultimately we will be at the mercy of the SRU and the Scottish Government.

“It is likely we will start off with a local league, but we’ll see. We will be ready for it.”

While the amateur game is on hold, the professional game kicks off this weekend with Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh meeting at Murrayfield.

Parslow added: “We will just have to settle for watching on TV, but it is not the same as getting a full on game of our own.”