Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar stalwart Greig Ryan’s raring to go at Rubislaw

Aberdeen Grammar’s longest-serving player cannot wait for the new season to get under way, admitting that after nearly 20 years in senior rugby he would be devastated if the 2021 campaign does not go ahead.

Greig Ryan, 34, who also had spells with Aberdeenshire and Ellon, said: “It would be unthinkable not to have any rugby in the forthcoming season.

“We are all geared up to start on October 31 with a home game against derby rivals Dundee High at Rubislaw, but given the current situation we will be waiting with bated breath for a decision from the SRU and Scottish Government as to whether or not we can play.”

Ryan relished the chance to compete for a place in the Premiership side’s back row, where he will be fighting off the challenges of Robin Cessford, Nat Coe and new boys Matthew Emmison, formerly of Stirling County, and Corey Buchan, who has crossed the big divide from Countesswells where he was a standout for Gordonians.

Ryan said: “I am still enjoying my game, particularly after last season’s top-six finish in the Premiership.

“We have been training well under the imaginative leadership of head coach Ali O’Connor who has kept us on our toes for the last few weeks.

“It would be tragic were we not to get the opportunity to put our efforts into live action in the all-Caley section in which we have been drawn. If we can’t get up for games with Dundee, Highland and Stirling County then we shouldn’t be playing the game.”

The talented No 8 was also delighted to see Steven Aitken returning after an absence of four years out of the game.

He said: “Stevie is a full back and one of those players with the wow factor with a deceptive turn of pace.”