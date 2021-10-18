Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar must pick up win against fellow Premiership strugglers; Gordonians roar back to form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Local Sport

Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar must pick up win against fellow Premiership strugglers; Gordonians roar back to form

By Jack Nixon
18/10/2021, 11:45 am
Aberdeen Grammar's Tom Aplin.

Aberdeen Grammar must score at least one win from their next two Premiership games, where they will face fellow relegation battlers GHA and Selkirk.

The north-east side went down 38-14 to Currie at Malleny Park on Saturday.

Despite losing their first six games this season – conceding 35 tries in the process – Grammar captain Tom Aplin believes his beleaguered team can bounce back to beat GHA on Saturday, and follow it up with a win in the Borders at Selkirk.

However, Grammar’s two rivals will also view the meetings as a chance to add much-needed victories.

Aplin said: “We need to work on our defence, while our set-pieces are not working, but – with guys coming back from injury – I still believe the spirit is there to enable us to bounce back.

“When we have ball in hand we look good. We scored two good tries against title-chasing Currie, but unfortunately leaked six, something we will be addressing in training next week.”

The Grammar line-out was a shambles, while, once again, ill discipline cost them dearly as Glen Robertson, their busy, hard-tackling flanker fell foul of the referee as early as the 11th minute, resulting in him spending 10 minutes in the sin bin.

Full-back Ross Cameron also had a good game, while stand-off Sam Knudson, with better ball, might have caused Currie more problems.

But overall Grammar were well beaten by half-time, trailing 21-7.

Grammar’s tries came from scrum-half Ali Addy and replacement lock Patrick Mullholland, with both converted by Aplin.

Gordonians thump Whitecraigs in National 2

Across the road at Countesswells, there was better news for Gordonians, who raged back to form with an impressive 51-15 win at the expense of bottom side Whitecraigs to move out of the National League 2 relegation area.

It was a result which delighted their three-try captain Danny Usugo.

“We were firing on all cylinders, right from the start. This young team with an average age of less than 20 are learning with every game,” said Usugo.

Gordonians led 20-10 at the break on the back of four tries, adding a further five – three of which were converted by stand-off Alex Fraser, who missed six kicks at goal, but otherwise led his line with authority.

The other try scorers for the home side were Chris McIroy, Jared White, Callum Stephen (2),  Tom Williams and Emmett Strachan.

Gordonians travel to the Borders next, where they will have a much tougher test against Peebles.