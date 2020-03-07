Rothie Rovers feel ready to step up in Juniors after making history with trophies

Ambitious amateur outfit Rothie Rovers are planning to submit an application to join the Juniors for next season.

The Aberdeenshire side, led by chairman Brian Cormack, intend to submit an application by the end of next month to join the North Region Junior Football Association (NRJFA).

Rothie are working on upgrades to their ground as they will need to pass a Scottish Junior Football Association (SJFA) facilities inspection and will also require the support of member clubs at June’s AGM if they are to be elected to NRJFA Division Two.

Formed in 1985, Rothie have been one of the heavyweights of Amateur football in recent years.

Kevin Beaton’s men have recorded three successive third-place finishes in the Amateur Premier Division as well as winning the North of Scotland Cup and Premier Trophy last season.

Last term also saw Rothie reach the last 16 of the Scottish Amateur Cup for the first time in their history.

Club chairman Cormack is in his 20th year at the helm and has always dreamed of taking the club to the next level.

He said: “This is my 20th anniversary as chairman of Rothie Rovers and the club have come a long way from opening our new pitch back in 2006.

“We’re now challenging regularly over the past five seasons for trophies at the top end of Amateur football.

“It has been an ambition of mine since the new pitch officially opened to take the club forward and now we believe the timing is right.

“The club are backed by a hard-working committee and good sponsors which is without doubt vital in challenging financial climates.

“We have a lot of hard work to do before an application is processed – however, we are fully focused to deliver.

“I have a close relationship with the management team and the players and I can see the desire of every one of them to be part of an exciting period for the club. Bring it on.”

Manager Beaton and his players are also keen to step up. He added: “It is an exciting development for the club and hopefully we can meet the criteria to be accepted into the NRJFA for next season.

“We are under no illusions that this is a big step up both on and off the park. However, it’s a challenge the club believe we are ready for.

“This is my fourth season as manager having been a player here for seven years prior to that.

“During that period our squad have been inundated with approaches for players from clubs at a higher level and I am really pleased that the opportunity to take the club into the Juniors has presented itself.

“On the pitch we have had a degree of success over the past couple seasons and maintained a level of consistency which has kept us at the top of the amateur game.

“Those experiences can only be positive for us as a club should we be successful in our application.

“The lads are very much on board but also appreciate that we have a lot of hard work ahead of us.”

Rothie are also seeking new sponsorship as well as looking for people within the local community who would like to contribute to the future of the club or join the committee.

Anyone interested should e-mail rothieroversafc@hotmail.com or contact Cormack on 07840 762351.