Rothie Rovers boss Kevin Beaton gives thanks as club makes step up to junior ranks

Rothie Rovers manager Kevin Beaton has thanked everyone who has made their step up to Junior football possible.

The former amateur side will play in the North Region Junior Football Association Second Division when next season starts.

Rothie started work to upgrade their Forgue Road ground prior to lockdown and have managed to complete it as coronavirus restrictions have eased.

Work has included erecting perimeter and pitchside fencing, with players, committee, local businesses and members of community coming together to ensure the club is ready for the transition.

Beaton said: “It’s been quite a long process but everyone is absolutely delighted because there is a lot of hard work has gone into this behind the scenes.

“We felt we had a lot of the things in place and the squad is at a good age and when we spoke to them as well they were keen for the opportunity.

“It’s hard to put into word the gratitude we’ve got for our sponsors and everyone who has helped us.

“The chairman Brian Cormack’s company BJC Joinery is sponsoring the home strip and Premier Coaches the away strip, Alan Findlater the director is a former player and manager of Rothie and he has been very supportive.

“The community has come together to help with our plans for the pitch. Brian Moir from C5M Solutions donated all his time for free and you can’t really put a cost on the saving.

“Patrick Forman donated all the paint we needed for the fencing for free and there have been others as well who have helped a lot.

“Bilfinger Salamis helped with the scaffolding and the support has been fantastic. Due to the pandemic we’ve had to cancel our quiz night and end of season function.

“Every summer we play Turriff United in a friendly and we have 80 people for hospitality so that’s thousands of pounds the clubs have missed out on. So we can’t begin to express how grateful we are to everyone who has helped the club.”

© EVENING EXPRESS

On the pitch Scott Moir has returned to the club with Ewan Clark and Jamie McKinnon also signing.

Beaton has added to his backroom staff with the recruitment of former Cove Rangers, Formartine United and Inverurie Locos striker and co-manager Kenny Coull and ex-Turriff United goalie Steven Coutts.

Beaton said: “Our selling point to the guys has been our facilities and the vision of what we want to be.

“I think when Jamie and Ewan came in to see us they were taken aback by how good the pitch was, they’ve got good experience and will add to what we’ve got. Bringing in Kenny as a coach is an unbelievable coup with his experience.

“I’ve known Kenny for a number of years and he’s been keen to get his teeth back into coaching, I think he’d been out of football for about four years. He’s been a breath of fresh air and all the players are reacting well to him and his training methods.

“Steve coming in as goalkeeping coach is something we haven’t been able to provide for Lewis Milne our No 1 when we were in the Amateurs so it will be brilliant for him.

“It’s all coming together quite nicely so we’re just hoping to get the opportunity to play some games very soon.”