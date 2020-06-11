Stonehaven’s Rosie Sterk delighted to be involved in Back to Tennis initiative with likes of Andy Murray

A promising tennis player from Stonehaven hopes to play her part in encouraging people to take up the sport.

Rosie Sterk is part of a Back to Tennis initiative launched by the Judy Murray Foundation and legal firm Brodies LLP.

Along with Andy and Jamie Murray, Maia Lumsden and Ali Collins (Scotland’s top two women tennis players), British Fed Cup coach Colin Fleming and touring professionals Aidan McHugh and Jonny O’Mara, Sterk was one of four top Scottish junior players asked to take part.

The three 30-minute programmes, which have been created by Judy Murray and can be viewed online, provide a series of fitness and skill building challenges for tennis players and others just taking up the sport.

Thrilled to team up with @BrodiesLLP to create 3 new safe distancing tennis programmes that can be done at home OR can be delivered as fun, inclusive group activity in clubs, parks, schools. All FREE to download on the JMF @YouTube channel. Featuring top Scots players + coaches. pic.twitter.com/auPDLmWDoc — Judy Murray Foundation (@JudyMurrayFdn) June 11, 2020

The programmes can be done at home or at tennis clubs or parks in groups while following social distancing guidelines.

Sterk, 17, said: “I was really pleased to be asked to be part of it.

“It was interesting to see how tennis can be adapted to life after lockdown and I really enjoyed being part of it.

“I think it’s really important to try to encourage people to be active and to attract them to tennis, especially girls because there aren’t a lot of girls playing tennis.

“These are fun things to do and if you want to exercise and running or cycling isn’t your thing then this could be something for you.”

Sterk hopes the involvement of the Murrays in Back To tennis will help attract more people to the game.

She added: “It’s really important and really inspirational that the Murrays have led this initiative.

“It’s great to watch Andy and Jamie on TV playing in grand slams, but to see them explaining these activities that you’re going to do is a positive as well.

“People who don’t play tennis, but might be looking to start, will know the Murrays and I think their involvement could make the difference between somebody sitting down and watching another boxset and getting up and trying the exercises.

“What Andy and Jamie have done is a great to look up to and it proves even coming from a small place you can do great things.

“Judy has also been very supportive.

“I want to go to play collegiate tennis in America and she’s been a big help to me when it comes to that.”

Andy Murray said: “There’s a huge opportunity for tennis to grow its numbers and attract new people into the game right now because it’s one of the first sports to open up.

“These three programmes are fun, free and inclusive so I hope they will encourage many more people to give tennis a go.”

For more information and to view the three programmes, visit https://judymurrayfoundation.com