Athletics: Robbie Simpson expecting competitive Lairig Ghru test

Great Britain mountain running international Robbie Simpson says this weekend’s Lairig Ghru race is only a warm-up for some tougher challenges later in the summer.

But the Deeside athlete won’t be under-estimating the test he faces on the 43k journey between Braemar and Aviemore.

Simpson knows all about the Lairig course, having won last year’s race despite taking a wrong turn in the early stages.

His time of 3hr 3min 24secs was a little over five mins outside the record set by Murray Strain (Hunters Bog Trotters).

He said: “My aim is to try to improve on last year’s time, depending on the conditions. But I’m not specifically aiming for the record. I’m just going to try to pace it well and if it seems later on that I’m heading for a fast time then I might push on a bit and see what happens.

“I’m doing the race because it will be a good test of where I’m at in terms of fitness. There’s also a good field so it should be quite competitive.

“But it’s not a key race. I hope there will be some overseas races available for me later in the summer and I’m preparing for them. So, my training is geared for longer and more mountainous events.

“I haven’t tapered very much for the Lairig Ghru race but it will be a good test and hopefully I won’t get lost on this occasion.”

© Andrew Smith

Simpson’s focus for the summer is firmly set on one of Europe’s top ultra distance mountain races.

He hopes to be able to travel to France and Switzerland for the Ultra Trail Mont Blanc festival in late August where he’ll tackle the OCC race.

The 55K run, which includes 3,500m of elevation gain, takes its name from the three principal communities it passes through. It starts from Orsières in Switzerland, passes through Champex and finishes in the French town of Chamonix.

Simpson said: “My main goal is the OCC but I might also do the Sierre-Zinal race in Switzerland earlier in August.

“But it all depends on what travel restrictions are in place and how soon I can get my second vaccine. Ideally I’d need to be out there by mid-July if I’m to have any chance of doing well.

“That would give me time to get some decent training done so that I can get used to the altitude and climate.

“If I have to miss the Sierre race, that wouldn’t be a big deal as I’ve done it quite a few times in the past. But I’d really like to be ready for OCC.

“However, if there are still travel restrictions in place I may have to stay here. If that’s the case, then there’s a trial race in mid-August for the world long distance mountain running championships which I could do as an alternative. The world championships are in Thailand in November.”

© Supplied by Fraser Clyne

In the meantime, Simpson remains the man to beat tomorrow although he concedes the line-up for the men’s race is one of the best there’s been in recent years.

He said: “One of the reasons I’m doing it is because it’s a good field and it will be a good test of my fitness.

“There’s some decent runners there. Carnethy’s Eoin Lennon should do well. I don’t think I’ve raced against him, certainly not in recent years, but I’m aware of his capabilities. I know he’s done some very good long races and he’s a good hill runner.

“Tom Martyn of Hunters Bog Trotters is very quick on the flat but he’s also a good hill runner and Shettleston’s Tom Owens is also very strong, but he’s coming back from surgery so I’m not sure what shape he might be in.”

Other contenders include Edinburgh’s Rowan Boswood, the former West Highland Way 95 mile race champion who was third in the 2017 Lairig race.

John Newsom (Inverness Harriers), a Scottish road and cross country international, should also shape up well.

Hungarian Fanni Gyurko (Central AC) isn’t defending the women’s title which means Aberdeen’s Kerry Prise, the 2019 winner, is among the favourites.

She can, however,expect a strong challenge from Hollie Orr (Black Combe) who was runner-up in 2020.Carnethy’s Nicola Duncan is another athlete who should feature among the front runners.