Athletics: Robbie Simpson keen to show true form at London’s Big Half Marathon with global events approaching

Robbie Simpson hopes to be back to full fitness by the time he competes in the Big Half Marathon in London in March.

The Banchory athlete was below par when finishing second behind Moray’s Kenny Wilson in the Kinloss to Lossiemouth half marathon last weekend.

Simpson was expected to win the north race, despite having run more than 100 miles in the week before the contest. But a stellar performance from Wilson combined with Simpson feeling under the weather led to a surprise outcome.

After a cat and mouse duel along the Moray coast, with both runners being propelled by a 45mph tailwind for all but the final 400m of the 13.1-mile course, Wilson managed to sprint clear over the final stretch to win by three secs in a speedy 1hr 4min 55secs.

Simpson said: “It was a good workout for me and good that Kenny was there. He ran well and made it an exciting race. The pace was a bit faster than I probably wanted at this stage but that’s fine.

“I’ve had a bit of a cold and wasn’t sure if I’d run.

“The worst bit was on the hill at nine miles when I really struggled with my breathing then I had nothing in the legs at the end.”

Simpson will head to London, hopefully refreshed and ready to show his true form.

His aim there is to improve on his best time of 1:04:27, set at Inverness in 2018, and give himself a boost ahead of April’s London marathon and Tokyo Olympic trial.

It will also be the main Great Britain selection event for the world half marathon championships in Gdynia, Poland.

Simpson said: “I’ll not be doing a big mileage in the week leading up to that one as I want to run well there and try to improve on my best time.

“The first three Brits will be selected automatically for Poland with two others to be added.

“I think I’d need to run a big PB to be considered as there are guys taking part who have been running in the 61-63min range.

“I just hope we get decent conditions because last year it was quite windy.

“I’ve not really considered the world champs as the London marathon in April is my priority

“But I guess if was given the chance it would be hard to turn down.”