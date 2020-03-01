Macduff’s rising boxing star Billy Stuart ready to challenge British champion Foster

Undefeated super-bantamweight Billy Stuart has targeted a title shot against reigning British and Commonwealth champion Brad Foster.

Northern Sporting Club ring star Stuart, 22, boasts a pro record of 10 wins from 10 fights.

He will bid to extend that flawless record when facing an as-yet-unconfirmed opponent at the Town Hall, Elgin on March 27.

However, Stuart, aka “The Butcher”, is determined that is another step on the road to a major title fight this year.

Top of his wanted list is Foster, who defeated Lucien Reid by a sixth-round corner retirement in a rematch for the British and Commonwealth super-bantamweight titles on February 22.

Stuart said: “Brad Foster and Lucien Reid fought for the British and Commonwealth titles and I want the winner of that.

“I believe I am the best super bantamweight in Scotland, if not Britain.

“I have been watching boxers and thinking I can beat these boys.

“Boxers like Foster are the ones I want to mix it with.

“I have watched them and I know I can beat them.

“I wouldn’t be in this game if I didn’t think I could beat them.

“I have eyes on anyone in that British top 10, but ideally I want that title (British or Commonwealth).

“I am training hard and waiting for that big opportunity which will hopefully come at any moment.”

Foster secured his first British title shot after 10 pro fights when registering a record of nine wins and one draw.

Macduff-raised Stuart, who trains at Granite City gym in Aberdeen, has won his 10 fights.

The Butcher believes it is inevitable a major title shot will come his way and any delays from opponents will only stall the inevitable.

He said: “They are going to have to give me a chance and I am confident that will come.

“It will come to a point when they will have to give me an opportunity.

“They cannot avoid me. I will end up being mandatory for a title or one of the eliminators then they will have to face me.

“If they want to go down that route then fine.

“I am confident I will get that chance though and when I do I will not waste it.”

Stuart extended his perfect record to 10 wins when comfortably defeating Brett Fidoe on points in Aberdeen in November.

Stuart is currently ranked 10th in Britain at super-bantamweight.

Reid, who fought Foster for the British and Commonwealth belts, is ranked ninth and has won fewer fights than Stuart, with a record of eight wins, two draws and a loss.

If Stuart continues his winning streak major title shots must inevitably come his way and he is confident of being able to pick weaknesses in any opponent that can be exploited.

Stuart said: “I could watch 30 seconds of a clip of a boxer and immediately say if he drops his left hand down or does a weird movement before he throws a shot. Things like that.

“I have been boxing since I was seven years old and know the sport. I live boxing.

“Everybody has a weakness and I can see them when I watch footage.

“I have watched all the top 10 in Britain and I could beat them all.

“That is how I feel about them.”

A multiple Scottish and British champion in the amateur and youth ranks, Stuart also won silver at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Samoa in 2015.

Having turned professional in 2017, he secured a first title when winning the vacant Boxing Union of Ireland super-bantamweight title in May last year.

He said: “I won titles all the time before turning pro and you get a taste for it and want more.

“It feels a bit odd only having that one Celtic title.

“I knew it was going to be a bit slower in terms of winning titles in the professional ranks and I would have to be patient.

“That is always the way it is, but I will get there.

“I just want to be the best.

“ I turned pro when I was 19 and I feel like a completely different fighter as I am always learning.

“I have evolved and am doing things I never used to.”