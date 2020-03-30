Revamped Baker Hughes Aberdeen Running Festival moved to 2021 due to Covid-19 fears

The Baker Hughes Aberdeen 10km and festival of running, to have been organised by Aberdeen Sports Village on August 30, is the latest casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But what makes this different from other events which have been cancelled or postponed because of the global health crisis is that it was not scheduled to take place for another five months.

Scottish athletics has banned all athletics events and club training sessions until the end of May and recently postponed its 5km road race championships from May 9 to August 7.

Many other spring events have rescheduled to late summer or early autumn, including the Run Garioch races at Inverurie, which were planned for March 29 but are now pencilled in for September 13.

But Baker Hughes race director Kyle Greig highlighted a worry which all event organisers, even those who have rescheduled, must be sharing at this time.

He said: “Aside from the obvious health concerns, there is a big financial risk because of the uncertainty of the event going ahead.

“If we commit to spending money on road closures, T-shirts, medals etc and the event is cancelled we would struggle financially, especially now that ASV is closed for the foreseeable future.

“Also, runners aren’t committing to signing up at the moment, and quite rightly so, and that is where our main income comes from.”

However, ASV chief executive Duncan Sinclair remains positive.

He said: “This long-standing community event will survive and indeed thrive in 2021 and beyond and, when the time feels right, the organisers will share the ambitious plans for 2021. It will be bigger and better than ever.”