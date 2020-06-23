Golf: Scottish Government’s changes to lockdown rules eases battle for tee-times

The tee-times race has eased for thousands of Scottish golfers.

Fingers have been poised over laptops and mobile phones nationwide as golfers of all ages clogged up booking systems after the first steps out of the coronavirus lockdown.

But following the move to phase two, golfers from three different households can tee-off in threes and fours, which has helped more people secure slots.

At some clubs, it has eased the restrictions on the number of times a golfer can play weekly.

A club who were allowing just two games in phase one, for example, has now stretched to three.

North-east District secretary George Young welcomed the easing of the restrictions .

George said: “The previous enforced restrictions of two households in phase one made it very difficult at some clubs to get a tee-time at all.

“With many people being furloughed or not being able to work, there has been a huge demand for the sport.

“Moving to phase two has allowed a third player to participate, which has greatly reduced that tension.

“Hopefully, if the progress being made continues to subdue the virus, we will be able to return to four-balls if we adopt phase three on July 9.

“The travel restriction of five miles is now the biggest burden for some isolated clubs.

“Many members live more than that distance from their club, so it will be frustrating for them that they are unable to play.

“Some clubs had also been expecting to host open competitions, but with no long journeys being allowed, they will now have to put those plans on hold until phase three.

“The figures relating to coronavirus in the last few weeks show that the Scottish Government has taken the right decisions.

“Everything is moving in the right direction, so we’ll just have to be a little more patient.

“The North-east District has also been proven right after calling off our playing fixtures last month.

“There is no way we could have run the competitions with clubhouses still being shut.

“Hopefully, phase three will be even more beneficial and we can move closer to normality with travel unrestricted.”