Reigning Highland League top scorer Chris Angus nets four on debut for junior side

Bridge of Don Thistle finally got their competitive season up and running in a one-sided Aberdeen Sports Village clash against Stoneywood Parkvale.

It was a memorable return to football for debutant Chris Angus – joint top scorer in the Highland League last season with Inverurie Locos – who scored four goals, with Max Alexander also on the mark for the home side.

The Jags opened the scoring when Alexander drove at the defence and his cut-back was tapped home by ANGUS.

ALEXANDER then turned from provider to scorer with a driving run past two defenders, managing to stay on his feet despite attempts to upend him to tuck the ball home.

Before the break, ANGUS added the third when he met an Alexander through-ball to slot past the keeper.

In the second half, ANGUS completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot after being brought down in the area.

He then completed the goal action when a Paul Napier free-kick was only half-cleared towards him and he headed the ball back over everyone into the net.

Thistle boss Lewis Muirhead was just glad to watch his squad play competitively for the first time in almost nine months.

He said: “What a relief to eventually get going after the longest pre-season in history.

“The lads have put in so much, both individually and collectively, but you can’t beat playing competitively.

“There’s a different look to the squad now and it’s more experienced than we had previously.

“While on paper it’s a good result, some of them weren’t at the standard they should be and they were told.

“If you want to be competing at the top at this level, you have to be visualising exactly what is required.”

Lewis was delighted with the contribution of Angus in his first game since his switch from Inverurie Locos.

The manager said: “I asked him for three and he gave me four!

“There’s a lot more to come from Chris and not just in terms of his goalscoring ability.”

Another making his debut was young defender Luke Emmett, on loan from Formartine United.

Muirhead said: “Luke’s a player who has been on our radar for some time and we tried to get him in before he went to East End on loan last season. He enjoyed a very competent first game for us.”

The Thistle gaffer is clear in what he’s trying to achieve with the club.

He said: “We’ve about six or seven to come back, so competition is keen throughout the team.

“I’m moulding a football club run by players, with players taking full responsibility and players who know exactly what they’re going to do when they receive the ball rather than ones who think ‘what do I do now?’ when it comes to them.”