Banchory Stonehaven sprinter Rees, 20, shines to set pace in British rankings

North-east athlete Alisha Rees believes she can go even faster after her stunning performance in Glasgow.

The 20-year-old Banchory Stonehaven AC sprinter produced a record-breaking run to win the senior women’s 60m title in the Scottish indoor championships at the Emirates Arena.

Rees outclassed her opponents when blasting to victory in a sizzling 7.33secs, erasing the previous championship best of 7.34 by Birchfield’s Olympian Katherine Merry in 1994.

The university student, who was competing for the first time since last August, also claimed the Scottish national record, bettering the 7.35 set by Edinburgh’s Susan Burnside in 2003.

She now sits at the top of this winter’s British rankings.

Her time was only 0.03secs outside the qualifying standard required to be considered for the World Indoor Championships due to be held in China in March.

But World Athletics have announced the Nanking event has been postponed due to increasing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

Nevertheless, Rees has high hopes for the season ahead.

She said: “I have the British universities championships on February 14 then the British championships the following week, so we’ll see what happens.

“I think I can go quicker if I have more competition, so it will be interesting.”

Rees was busy with university exams up until a couple of days before the Scottish championships so she’s looking forward to having a more relaxed build-up to her next two major competitions.

She said: “My last exam was on the Thursday before the championships.

“It was all a bit stressful as all I’ve been doing is training and studying. It has been hard.

“But now I have a week off uni so I’ll be able to concentrate a bit more on my athletics and relax.

“In Glasgow I was just using the event to find out where I’m at in terms of fitness. So I’m really pleased with the way it turned out.

“I wanted the Scottish record this season but didn’t expect it to come here.”

Rees is also focused on earning a place on the Great Britain team for this year’s outdoor European Championships, to be held in Paris at the end of August.

She said: “The Olympic Games come before that, so I think the selectors might pick more of a development team for the Euros.

“I’d certainly like to go there for the relays and if everything went very well I might also have a chance of an individual spot.

“I haven’t decided whether to focus on the 100m or the 200m. I’m keeping an open mind on that for now.”

Selection for the Tokyo Olympic Games might be a step too far at the moment, but the rate at which Rees is making progress suggests nothing should be ruled out.