Silver medal for Aberdeen’s Shaw at World Para-swimming Championships

An emotional Toni Shaw called her second World Para-swimming Championships medal “the biggest achievement” of her life.

Aberdeen teenager Shaw added to her S9 100m freestyle bronze, winning silver in the 100m butterfly.

The 16-year-old set a British record in the process.

Afterwards, the Albyn School pupil drew attention to the help she has received from her family to pursue her sport, while also looking ahead to next year’s Paralympics.

“I’m so happy, it’s really special seeing my family looking on – they’ve done so much for me.”

She added: “All the early mornings were worth it.

“This is the biggest achievement in my life so far, I can’t really believe it.

“All eyes on Tokyo!” she added.

Only para-swimming icon Sophie Pascoe of New Zealand – a nine-time Paralympic gold medallist – finished ahead of Shaw, who still has four events left to compete in at the championships.

Meanwhile, Scotland’s Scot Quin also took silver in the SB14 100m breaststroke and Stephen Clegg was fifth in the S12 50m free, setting a British record in the process.

He said: “I’m really pleased with a PB!

“I’ve got a lot more to do in the next 12 months (before the Paralympics), but my speed is getting there,” he said.

“I threw everything at this but I’ve still got more to give this week,” he added.