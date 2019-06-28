Denis Law exhibition planned for Aberdeen Sports Village during football festival

An exhibition exploring the career of Scotland’s greatest footballer will be held in the Granite City next month.

As part of the Denis Law Legacy Trust (DLLT) Community Football Festival, which takes place at Aberdeen Sports Village, there will be a two-day display of memorabilia from the former Manchester United attacker’s playing days.

The festival – comprised of various football events and sporting activities for young and old – runs from Saturday July 20 to Sunday July 28, with the Law exhibition on the final two days in the ASV foyer.

Although organisers haven’t quite finalised the displays, there will be signed replica shirts from Law’s club and international career – including from Scotland’s win over England at Wembley in 1967 – as well as a huge array of programmes, newspaper articles, comics and magazines from down the years.

Some copies will be out for the public to flick through as the exhibition aims to further enlighten today’s budding players to the world-class talent who attended Powis Academy all those years ago.

DLLT chairman Graham Thom said: “They’ve got such a good space at the Sports Village and people coming and going all the time.

“We’ve built up a fair amount of memorabilia, charting Denis’ career football-wise and personality-wise, like his first programme from Huddersfield, his first match at Man City, cup finals and big Scotland games.

“A lot of young kids now will know who Denis is because their fathers and grandfathers have told them about him, but we want to give them more detail and an idea of the kind of coverage he was getting back in the 60s and 70s when there wasn’t social media.

“We’ve picked up wall posters, and articles in magazines.

“We’ve got photos of Denis receiving the Ballon d’Or and there’s a famous painting which was done as well. He remains the only Scottish player to be awarded the Ballon d’Or.

“Hopefully it’ll interest kids further to go into YouTube and look up the goals he scored.”

Born in Aberdeen’s Printfield in 1940, Law – who is now 79 – went on to become one of the world’s greatest footballers and the nation’s only winner of the European Footballer of the Year prize.

His career as a centre- forward took him to Huddersfield, Manchester City, Italy’s Torino and, of course, the Red Devils, where he scored more than 150 goals.

The Lawman played for Scotland from 1958 to 1974, and starred at Wembley in 1967 when the Dark Blues beat new world champions England 3-2 in the British Home Championship.

He also went with the national team to the 1974 World Cup and is in the Scottish Football Hall of Fame.

Brazil legend Pele famously said Law was the only British player good enough for the Selecao and the ASV foyer already features a statue of Law performing his iconic one-arm-to-the-sky goal celebration.

Of the continuing work of the trust, including the football festival and exhibition plan, Law – who has frequently visited the annual community football festival which bears his name – said: “I’m delighted with the work that the trust is doing and wish every success for high participation numbers at the various events.

“I hope that the young kids enjoy the exhibition and are encouraged to achieve their dreams in whatever sport they enjoy.

“I’m still a very proud Aberdonian and wish everyone a very successful exhibition and community festival.”

As well as the exhibition, this year’s DLLT Football Festival features walking football, a girls’ sport festival and the annual Denis Law Streetsport Sport di Strada trophy.

There are plenty of opportunities to get involved by visiting www.aberdeen sportsvillage.com/ denis-law-community -festival-2