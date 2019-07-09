Richie Ramsay’s confidence on display as Scottish Open approaches

Richie Ramsay admits he’s surprisingly relaxed heading into this week’s Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open.

Aberdonian Richie has been busy in the build-up to this week’s tournament at the Renaissance club in East Lothian where he is the European Tour pro.

Richie said: “I’ve been working behind the scenes for the media preparing interviews and course guides for the event.

“But now I’m relishing the chance to concentrate on the event itself.

“The Scottish Open is like a Major for every Scottish player.

“It’s a huge tournament for all the Scots lads.

“It’s naturally a goal for any player to win their national open and I’m not any different.

“The field we play against in the Scottish Open is about the third strongest on the European Tour and it’s great Rory McIlroy will be competing.

“The prize-fund is also massive and it has a big effect on the rankings in the Race to Dubai.

“And obviously, there are three spots up for grabs to get into The Open next week.

“I think the winner will have to drive the ball really straight this week because the rough will be up.

“That will suit my game and I’ve felt pretty comfortable with my game this season and I obviously know the layout of the course very well.

“There are many talented Scottish players playing this week and that will be fantastic for the home crowds.

“Overall, I’m pretty happy with my form and I have played well in many events this year.

“I played well in the British Masters at Wentworth and lovely in Denmark and Belgium.

“My form was also great in China, I putted superbly and I felt that I could hole just about everything I looked at.

“As far as winning is concerned, I see no reason why I can’t.

“Everything just has to fall right on a course that suits my game.

“Many of the layouts these days are bombers central but I am more suited to those that require accuracy.

“It’s a huge opportunity this week and I’m ready to get down to business.”