Defeats in the drizzle for Granite City cricket sides

Not for the first time in the month of June this season, all four north-east teams came out second best on Eastern Premier and Strathmore Union business.

Although Mannofield were saved by the late rain on Saturday Aberdeenshire, Stoneywood-Dyce and Gordonians were all beaten by on the Duckworth-Lewis method – by which time all three were already heading for defeats on another bad weekend for cricket in the area.

Aberdeenshire were dismissed for 135 in Edinburgh where they met fellow strugglers Stewart’s Melville, who had reached 76 for the loss of three wickets when the rain swept into Inverleith.

With 20.2 overs bowled in the second innings it was sufficient for a result to be declared in favour of the Edinburgh side.

Shire captain Kenny Reid was dismayed by the outcome, but said: “We’ll just have to find a different way to win.

“We battled, but were never able to put partnerships together.

“Our pro Solo Nqweni was the exception, hitting a fine 59.

“We now have a big weekend in Edinburgh where we meet Grange in the league and then Carlton in the Scottish Cup.”

The consolation for the Mannofield men is the fact that the low scoring in June is nothing compared to the total of 10 against Forfarshire on June 10 1899 at Forthill where the home side took only four balls to knock off the required runs to win.

At the People’s Park, Jack Mitchell, the Stoneywood-Dyce captain, conceded his side were outplayed by Carlton.

The visitors amassed 309 for eight before restricted the home side to 78 for 3 from 25.2 overs, only for torrential rain to deny them an outright win, but by which time the game was won by the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Skipper Mitchell said: “We were outplayed in every department.

“But we’ll now look to playing Watsonians in the league in Edinburgh next Saturday before taking on Ferguslie in the Scottish Cup on Sunday here at the People’s Park, which gives us a chance to reach the last four of the competition.”

At Countesswells, Gordonians batted badly, reaching only 148 against 2nd Forfarshire.

According to captain Mayank Bhandari it was nothing like enough for a team aspiring to win the Strathmore Union.

Bhandari said: “Not only did we bat poorly, but dropped four catches, which proved to be expensive, as 72 for the loss of only one wicket was sufficient for Forfarshire to win on the Duckworth-Lewis method. We’ll need to be in better form for our trip to Mannofield next week.”

At Mannofield, Dundee High clocked up 200 all out, but after only 12 overs of the home side’s reply, rain stopped play for the day with no result being declared.

In the ACA Grades, the shock of the day was at the Allan Park where Cults removed Inverurie from the top slot.

The leaders were restricted to 108 for seven in pursuit of 159 for eight, although it was the rain calculator which finally decided the game.

Aberdeen Grammar took full advantage, surging back to the top of the league with a 95-run win at home to Stoneywood-Dyce.

At the Links, Knight Riders kept their title hopes alive with a 99-run win against Crescent, the home team, falling well short of the 168 set them.

Bon Accord crushed Mannofield at Harlaw by 292 after amassing 355 for five, leaving the home side hopelessly stranded at the foot of the top flight in the Grades game.

Ellon Gordon beat Gordonians, the team they were promoted with last season, bowling them out for 42 when chasing 155.