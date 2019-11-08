Race is on for Cuminestown’s Evans to make Team GB’s Olympic Madison pairing

North-east cyclist Neah Evans gets her chance to stake a claim to ride the Olympic Madison next year when she races at the UCI Track World Cup in Glasgow this weekend.

The battle for places throughout Great Britain’s women’s endurance squad is intense given the department boasts the greatest strength in depth anywhere within the team.

But the Madison is drawing the most attention before its Olympic debut on the women’s side next year.

Cuminestown’s Evans is competing with Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Emily Nelson and Laura Kenny to get the nod to race arguably the most spectacular track cycling event.

The first challenge for any of them is to make sure they are among the five riders selected to ride in the team pursuit, as the Madison pairing will come from that squad.

“It’s not just about physicality,” said Evans.

“It’s that team dynamic. You need to gel together.

“The best combination is not necessarily the strongest two, it’s the two that work best together.

“You don’t want one to be going on the attack and the other to be sitting up. We’re still trialling it.”

But competition to impress will be fierce and Barker said: “We’re in a really good place.

“We’ve got so many potential options, it really follows on from the team pursuit.

“We’ve still got a few races left to determine the final pairing and I’d like to think it’s not been decided yet.

“Everyone wants it.”

Archibald said: “I’ve been the world champion with Emily, national champion with Elinor and I’ve won SixDay with Neah.

“So there have been really big highlights with all of them.”