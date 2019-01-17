Promotion doubt but Gordonians president Sugden sees bright side of club’s unbeaten National League 3 run

Gordonians have had a remarkable season – currently unbeaten, and club president Jim Sugden hopes they can seal promotion.

However, a shake-up to the structure of Scottish rugby may mean the Granite City side miss out even if they finish top of National League Three.

From next season, the new semi-professional Super Six will begin as the SRU look to bridge the gap between the professional and amateur game.

Below the Super Six it has been announced there will be a 12-team Championship with three further divisions below that.

But with no more information released clubs are uncertain as to which league they could play in next campaign.

Gordonians, unbeaten in 15 league matches, take on title rivals Newton Stewart on Saturday – a win for the Countesswells team would move them a step closer to the title.

Sugden missed out on promotion as a player due to restructure and hopes the same doesn’t happen this time.

He said: “To be honest, we haven’t paid much attention to it because nothing has been clarified.

“Whatever is going to happen will happen and we can’t really influence it, so we just carry on what we’re doing.

“If we keep winning games, then we’ll see where we finish.

“But I remember years ago when I was playing for Gordonians, we had a very good team and won the league.

“Then they restructured the leagues and we didn’t get promotion – so hopefully that doesn’t happen again.”

Sugden believes winning National League Three would be a reward for everyone at Gordonians working as a team to take the club forward.

Reflecting on their season to date, he added: “It would be fantastic to top the league and it would just be a reflection of all the hard work that goes on by the players, coaches and the guys behind the scenes.

“The rugby club is not just players and coaches, there are a lot of people behind it who do important work.

“That ranges from arranging fixtures, arranging transport for games, looking after sponsors and lots of other things.

“We’ve also got our youth section going and that is growing exponentially every year.

“It is only in its third year but has been growing rapidly and one day in the future we hope that can be a feeder system to the senior team which would be fantastic.

“I think the culture of the club has a lot to do with our results.

“That’s because we haven’t had many changes from last year when we were consolidating in the league.

“But this year, we have been winning and the guys have just been enjoying themselves.

“There has been good co-operation between the players and coaching staff.

“We’ve got Ryan Morrice and his coaches who have done very well and that has been really good to see.”