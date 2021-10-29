Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sport / Local Sport

Rugby: Promotion favourites Orkney expect Ellon to prove a tough test at The Meadows

By Jack Nixon
29/10/2021, 6:00 am
Plenty of rugby action to look forward to this weekend.
Plenty of rugby action to look forward to this weekend.

Orkney, the firm favourites for promotion from Caley Division 1, will travel to the Meadows tomorrow to take on Ellon.

The Aberdeenshire side, like the islanders, were one of the aspiring teams in the Caley Leagues in the 1990s.

At the time, both were making their way towards the national set up, even meeting in a play-off at the neutral venue of RAF Lossiemouth in 1998, won by Ellon, who went on to reach the premierships, winning six successive promotions along the way.

Orkney then followed them along the same route, but did not make the premierships.

Orkney head coach Garry Coltherd was aware of the history of the fixture, but said: “There’s a great friendship enjoyed between the two clubs, but history goes out the window as we both battle to get back to National League 3. It’s another test of our ambitions.”

Ellon, who are points seven behind Orkney in fourth and have played a game more, must win if they are to keep themselves in the title race.

Caithness looking to make gains

In the meantime, Caithness will bid to keep their prospects alive at home to the equally ambitious Dunfermline, but like Ellon have to start making inroads into the Orkney lead.

In Caley 2 North, leaders 2nd Highland host Ross Sutherland, while second-placed Moray are back in action at Stonehaven after a three-week break, keen to close the two-point gap on Highland with a win against Mackie FPs.

Cameron Hughes, the Moray player-coach, said: “We are desperate to get playing again, especially as our progress has been hindered by clubs unable to field teams. It’s most frustrating, but we have trained hard, and still fancy our chances to top the division.”

Match of the day?

The game of the day in the Caley leagues could be in Inverness where 3rd Highland, who have only played two games – both ending in wins for the Canal Park side – meet leaders Dyce, who are nine points clear of second-placed 2nd Caithness but vulnerable to the threat of Highland, whose three senior teams are all playing well.