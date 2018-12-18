Billy The Butcher targets super-bantamweight title bout in Aberdeen next year

Undefeated super-bantamweight Billy Stuart is targeting a first title shot early next year.

The 20-year-old Aberdeen-based boxer, aka The Butcher, recently extended his flawless pro record with a dominant points defeat of Dmytro Kostenko.

That 60-54 victory over the Ukrainian extended Northern Sporting Club star Stuart’s pro record to seven wins from seven contests.

The former British and Scottish amateur champion is now targeting either a Scottish or Celtic title shot in the Granite City in February.

He said: “I hope to fight for a title in February.

“All I know is boxing and I want to be successful.”

Stuart opened up the way for a title fight by defeating Khvicha Gigolashvili on points over eight rounds in early September at the Hilton Treetops Hotel, Aberdeen.

He followed that up with a comprehensive defeat of Kostenko at the same venue.

Kostenko was a late replacement opponent for Stuart, but the Macduff fighter, who trains at Granite City ABC, had no concerns.

He said: “In the amateurs, you come up against someone on the day and all you really know is his name and his country.

“You don’t know if your opponent is orthodox, southpaw, tall, short or stocky, so I am used to being able to adapt.

“It is in the first few minutes of a fight you work out a fighter.”

Stuart turned professional last year following a successful career at youth and amateur level where he won 56kg silver at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Samoa in September 2015.

An eight-time Scottish champion and double British champion through the youth ranks, Stuart comfortably dispatched Ukraine-based Kostenko.

He said: “I played to the crowd a little in the first few rounds, but then started boxing.

“I used my jab and kept him at range and hit him with the right.

“It was working and I hit him with a few good shots.”

Highly rated Stuart recently trained at boxing legend Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Boxing Gym in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

He went toe-to-toe sparring with Filipino legend Donnie Nietes, a three-weight world champion who is undefeated in 19 world title fights.

Nietes sparred with Stuart as part of his build-up to a bid to land a world belt at a fourth division, super flyweight, when facing Aston Palicte on September 8. The fight ended in a draw.

Stuart has also sparred with Zhanat Zhakiyanov as he built up to his world title defence with Ryan Burnett last year.

The Butcher said: “It is all part of the learning process for me in the professionals. I am learning all the time in the ring, in the gym and when I am sparring.”