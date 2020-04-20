Tokyo Games postponement a bump in the road for Aberdeen paracyclist Neil Fachie

Neil Fachie has committed himself to competing in the Paralympics next year – and may continue racing for even longer.

The 36-year-old paracyclist was all set for this year’s games in Tokyo, along with pilot Matt Rotherham.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the Olympics and Paralympics being pushed until the summer of 2021.

Given his age, many have questioned whether Fachie may have called it a day after Tokyo this summer.

The Aberdonian says he is still fully focused on competing in the Paralympics a year later than planned and is also considering going on until the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022, where he could represent Scotland.

Fachie said: “I genuinely didn’t know myself whether Tokyo might be my swansong.

“But I am still considering the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and I wasn’t really thinking about it.

“I wasn’t pondering about the future but when Tokyo gets pushed back that means I’m committed for another year.

“It would be stupid to walk away at this stage when we’re leading the way and there’s only a year to go.

“I’ve got no intention of walking away. If I’m racing in 2021 it begs the question of carrying on to Birmingham for those races.

“So I’d say that decision has just about been made that I’ll be carrying on for another few years.

“Should my mind change at any point and I’m not enjoying it then it might change – but right now I’m fully focused on next year and Tokyo.”

Fachie and Rotherham were the number one pairing in the One-Kilometre Tandem Time Trial heading to Tokyo after winning the World Championship earlier this year.

Now it is expected the qualification process will restart again next year.

But Fachie is ready for the challenge of re-establishing himself as the best in the world.

He added: “The work starts again in terms of pairings and selections. I’m not sure if that will remain the same.

“It’s over a year away and a lot can change in that time so we might go through that process again.

“Internationally we’d expect the qualification process to be opened up again.

“Lots of things could change and nobody really knows the answers at this point.

“There are question marks over the calendar but we’re assuming we’ll have races at some point before Tokyo where we’ll have to prove ourselves again.

“There will be changes. It won’t remain the same for the next 16 months so we’ve just got to keep ahead of everyone in the world for that time.”

The decision to postpone the Olympics and Paralympics came as a surprise to nobody as other events around the globe fell by the wayside as a result of Covid-19.

Fachie said: “In the week leading up to the decision every time my phone buzzed I was expecting it to be the announcement.

“We’ve already started the whole planning process and started moving blocks of training around and having a rethink.

“It’s not happening this year so we just have to get the head down and do the work.”