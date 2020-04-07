Portlethen Golf Club not holding breath over Scottish Amateur Championship

Portlethen captain Dave Fleming says he is a pragmatist but admits he is holding his breath over this year’s Scottish Amateur Championship.

The north-east club are due to co-host the tournament with Murcar Links from July 28 until August 1.

However, with the country gripped in the coronavirus lockdown and no early signs of playing back on the nation’s golf courses, Dave, 62, understandably fears his club will miss out on hosting the most prestigious event in their 31-year history.

“I don’t really go in for wide spreads of emotion,” said Dave, who is also Scottish Golf’s senior vice-president.

“However, of course, I was proud that the standard of presentation of the course was being recognised by the award of this prestigious tournament.

“I was particularly pleased for our course manager Neil Sadler and his team, who work tirelessly to give our members and visitors an excellent product with green surfaces comparable with the best over recent years.”

The R&A and BIGGA have issued an industry statement that sets out a reduced, essential maintenance programme for greenkeepers which will protect workers’ jobs and the hope of an early return for millions of golfers.

Dave said: “Fortunately, while part of the team will be furloughed under the Government scheme in order to protect the club’s finances as best as possible, the maintenance guidance means Neil Sadler can continue working, albeit the course is closed.

“With the course getting a ‘rest’, that will help ensure it is in as good condition as possible ahead of the tournament despite the enforced reduction in the programme of works.

“I will be disappointed if the tournament is postponed, but if it is I would like to think that we will get the opportunity again soon.”

Scottish Golf acted quickly to cancel the early season events of the Scottish Boys at North Berwick, the Scottish Girls at Powfoot and the Scottish Women’s at Royal Troon.