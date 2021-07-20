Portlethen Golf Club in double success as juniors claim Aberdeen pennant crown and Clark Brechin lifts north-east matchplay prize

Portlethen Golf Club have double reason to celebrate after lifting two North-east District titles.

Clark Brechin was crowned the North-east Matchplay champion after winning the Jaffrey Cup, while the club’s juniors took the pennant league title.

The Portlethen youngsters defeated defending champions Cruden Bay by 5-3 in the final at Deeside.

Clark, 40, defeated Bon Accord’s Barrie Edmond by 4&2 in the final at Craibstone after overcoming Jamie Wilson (Trump International) by the same score in the semis.

Barrie even carded a hole-in-one at the 158-yard 10th with a wedge during the battle of the two Evening Express Champion of Champions title-holders, but to no avail.

Clark, who was winning the trophy for a fourth time after a hat-trick of consecutive successes from 2010, said: “The final against Barrie was a very high quality game.

“I finished the match five-under-par, while Barrie was two-under.

“I’m delighted to have my name on the Jaffrey Cup for a fourth time.

“Only former Walker Cup player Sandy Pirie has won it more times in its near 100-year history.”

The two finalists halved the first two holes in par and birdie before Barrie moved ahead with a birdie at the third.

Birdie fours at both the fourth and fifth saw Clark take the lead and he extended his advantage with par at the seventh and birdie at the next.

Barrie’s ace reduced Clark’s lead to two holes, but a par three at the 12th and birdie at the 13th saw Clark take a stranglehold on the match.

Barrie dug deep to win the 14th, but Clark carded a birdie three at the 16th to close out the match 4&2.

Clark will now turn his attentions to the Portlethen club championship.

“I’m through to the semi-finals,” added Clark, “and it would be lovely to win it for ninth time this year.”

ABERDEEN JUNIOR PENNANT LEAGUE FINAL

(at Deeside)

Portlethen 5, Cruden Bay 3.

Murray Sinclair all square with Ricky Milne.

Evan Fulton bt Koby Buchan 1 hole.

Mackenzie Mullen, Sam Leslie bt Alex Sutherland, Josh Allardyce 2&1.

Ross Burns, Greg Kirton lost to Arran Clubb, Calum Westland 1 hole.

Call for entries to Deeside competitions

Entries are still required from several clubs for the Hector Dey Trophy and Murray Trophy at Deeside on Sunday.

Tel Gordon Murray on 01224 321180.

MURRAY TROPHY (UNDER 14s)

(At Deeside)

9am – Joshua Nicol (Peterculter), Harry Davidson Gall (Cruden Bay). 9.08 – Joe Murray (Murcar Links), Calum Gammock (Cruden Bay). 9.16 – Evan Fulton (Portlethen), Alex Weathers (Deeside), Nathan Begg (Murcar Links). 9.24 – Alana Henderson (Stonehaven), Ross Weathers (Deeside), Sam Leslie (Portlethen).

HECTOR DEY TROPHY

10am – Aiden Buckley (Murcar Links); Murray Sinclair (Portlethen). 10.08 – Oliver Robertson (Deeside), Rhys Yule (Cruden Bay), Ben Pirie (Banchory). 10.16 – Finlay Black (Royal Aberdeen, Callum High (McDonald Ellon), Josh Henderson (Westhill). 10.24 – Findlay Reid (Peterculter), Blair Cranstoun (Stonehaven).

Latest aces

Malcolm Riach aced the 106-yard third hole at Torphins using a gap wedge when partnered by Roy Mathers and Graham Young on the 125th anniversary of the club. It was Malcolm’s third hole-in-one.

Meanwhile, Intermoor team member Frank Burns had a hole-in-one at the 157-yard 13th hole at Ballater using a rescue club when playing in the British Heart Foundation Charity Day.

Frank partnered Mark Prentice, Andy Milne and Barry Wood as 19 teams took part in the annual Texas Scramble, which raised more than £10,000. It was Frank’s first ace.