Young Aberdeen swimmer wants to earn spot at global aquatics events

A young Aberdeen swimmer is hoping for a year full of globetrotting and has her mind set on making the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Yasmin Perry, 17, won the 100-metre butterfly at the Scottish schools championshipships – setting a new record of 1:01.22.

She also picked up second place in the 200m fly.

Yasmin is now hopeful of competing at the British swimming championships in Glasgow in April, as well as two other meets taking place in Barcelona and the United States.

She said: “If I swim well at British I can get picked by Scottish Swimming.

“They’re going to the Mare Nostrum in June in Barcelona and they also just put out information about a meet in the US.

“So depending on my performance at the British I would hope to be picked for at least one of them.

“I think it would be good to get more opportunities to race internationally.”

“I’ve had a few and it’s completely different to racing here.”

Yasmin has been swimming since the age of three.

Her quick progress impressed her aquasise teacher, who suggested she joined Bridge of Don Swimming Club when she was seven.

However, Yasmin wasn’t always too keen on swimming and remembers crying the first time she went along.

But her opinion on swimming changed quickly when she competed for the first time, and won her first medal – a bronze for 25 metres backstroke.

At the age of 11, Yasmin was promoted to Coast, now known as University of Aberdeen Performance Swimming, and met current coach Gregor McMillan. She is also a member of Scottish Swimming’s silver squad.

Yasmin’s hectic swimming regime can put pressure on her studies.

She said: “I train seven or eight times a week, it depends what’s been on. I also have two gym sessions, then pilates on a Saturday morning.

“In S5 I did five highers. I found that it was a lot more challenging than the nat fives because everything was a level up, and I was also doing more gym work and training.

“When it came to exams I did have to cut down on training a little bit to make sure I could revise, but I always found that if I did go training it gave me a break from studying and it just gave me a chance to forget about it for a while.”

When asked about her future, Yasmin is still unsure whether she would pursue swimming as a career. Nevertheless, swimmer has high hopes for the future.

She said: “I would like to make the 2022 Commonwealth Games, that would be good.”