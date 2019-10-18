Scotland into World Mixed Curling Championships last-16 with perfect record

Scotland finished the round-robin stage of the World Mixed Curling Championship in Aberdeen with a 100% record.

The team, who are skipped by Luke Carson, beat Ireland 7-3 last night at Curl Aberdeen, meaning they finished top of Group D with seven wins from seven.

Today, Carson and his colleagues Kirsten Bousie, Mark Taylor and Katie McMillan will be in last-16 action.

Last night’s opponents join them in the knockout phase after finishing second in Group D with five victories from seven fixtures.

The other sides to reach the last 16 are Canada, Germany, Slovakia, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Spain, USA, Hungary, Sweden, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey and Korea.

Scotland’s stated aim is to end the championship with a medal and they will be confident going into the knockout rounds as they are one of only four sides to come through the group with seven wins – the others being Canada, Spain and Russia.

The last-16 ties will be played at 9am and 1pm today, with the quarter-finals at 7pm. Tomorrow, the semis are at 9am, with the final at 3pm.